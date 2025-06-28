List of Accomplishments

What has Targeted Justice done since 2017?

- More than 8 years of research

- 160+ website tabs of research

- Newsletter with 600 editions already released

- 21,000+ members and subscribers

- 200,000+ page views each month.

- 4 active lawsuits against the Deep State criminals (thank you Ana!)

- Hundreds of Digital Warriors working on social media.

- Hundreds of researchers, worldwide that are constantly sending us updates, tips, research, and new information - far more than anyone can do alone.

- TJ is the only organization with a team of medical doctors, licensed attorneys, university professors, and media professionals.

- If it's an issue for Targeted Individuals - we covered it in our newsletter/website.

\

Some News Releases by Targeted Justice since 2017:

(Use the search function in our newsletter to get details)

1. Schriever Base operations - we were the first to identify it. See our Latest News for January 2018. RL

2. Identified numerous "portals," or elevator banks that access the underground bases, including CIA's Operations at Denver Airport.

3. Vircator weapons - we identified the name and US Patent - 2018

We also provided the technical paper published by Titan engineers, admitting they designed and built these weapons, under contract to the USAF and SDIO.

4. We provided the frequencies for the vircator weapons that are used to harm you. 3920 - 3935 MHz, Vircator, US Patent 4,345,220

5. Lockheed Sunnyvale (Lockheed Missiles & Space Co. LMSC) - we identified the company that helped to establish the satellite-based tracking and surveillance system, beginning around 1960. We also identified the Strategic Defense Initiative Organization (SDIO) under President Reagan, as the funding source for developing the vircator weapons that are now used on civilians globally. Today, they have offices directly on Schriever Base.

6. Lockheed Littleton, Colorado - we provided the company and the location where the monster GPS satellites are built, which includes illegal tracking and surveillance capabilities.

5. Satellite Tracking on your head - we provided the methods for the illegal tracking system. A gauss meter and signal analyzer was used to prove it.

6. We provided the frequencies, 3600 - 3750 MHz used to track your precise location, using 4 or more Lockheed and Boeing GPS satellites.

7. TJ was the first organization to provide a timeline of the development of these primary weapons, including GPS tracking, V2K microwave beam signals, Vircator weapons, Cell Tower beamforming weapons, and the companies that developed them.

8. TJ identified the FBI's TSDB as the database used to collect names for the targeting program. Many TI's were blaming the FreeMasons, the Pope, the Mafia, the Russians, the Mormons, etc - anything except the CIA. (That's called mind control.) In the United States, the Office of Inspector General (OIG) stated that all Non-Investigative Subjects were nominated by FBI Field Offices.

We also proved the TSDB is used during a traffic stop. See our newsletter of 10 August 2024, “Silent Hit.”

9. Standard Nomination Form - We provided a copy of the form and credible references.

10. We provided the titles and names of FBI Agents, "Targeting Officer", "Targeting Analyst," and "Intelligence Analyst" that nominate Targeted Individuals to the TSDB. This is done illegally by sending nominations directly to the NCTC, bypassing the required Constitutional review.

We also provided the names of private corporations that are illegally performing this service, under contract to the FBI, DHS, and Pentagon.

11. Megaphone discovery and proof - another TJ first. Massive implanting of the entire population is being performed.

12. Fusion Center involvement - we provided the reports from Brennan Center and a Senate SubCommittee. We also exposed Infragard, Citizen Corp, and Neighborhood Watch as part of the illegal gangstalking activites, funded by DHS and FBI.

13. Illegal Foreign Treaties signed by Intelligence Agencies with foreign governments. We broke this story as well. None of the Treaties were approved by the US Senate.

14. Org chart of the Deep State. No other group has provided an org chart for the Deep State.

15. Cell Towers and panel antennas - how they are used as a weapon system. We reported it first.

16. How to identify weaponized cell towers. We broke that story. 4 panel antennas.

17. Digital Beamforming from cell towers. We provide the references and the companies involved. And the actual computer chips, US Patents, and manufacturers.

18. Satellite communications from Schriever Base. We provided the diagrams, technologies, and the methods.

19. The electric pen test for detecting possible implants. Another first.

20. The ear cup test. Simple test for proving cell tower tracking of TI's.

A stethoscope can be used to listen on others. We were first on that as well.

21. Identified Rohde & Schwarz as one of the companies making the 60 GHz weapon that suffocated victims in their hospital bed, during the pandemic. The weapons are mounted in cell towers and murdered thousands of people. The weapon blocks the uptake of oxygen in the lungs causing suffocation.

22. We were the first to provide an effective method for reducing your gangstalking. It works. See our newsletter for 16 July 2024.

23. Fake gall bladder emergency surgeries. Used for illegal implants. Always get a 2nd opinion.

24. Organized the largest TI rally in history - we did that too.

21. Provided proof of Havana Syndrome for civilians. DrBer

22. Established First Registry for Civilian victims of Havana Syndrome. DrBer

23. First to provide proof of MAC addresses used on TI's. DrBer

24. First Medical Symposium with 5 Medical Doctors describing the Targeting program. DrBer

25. First Legal Symposium with 6 Attorneys discussing the legal aspects of the Targeting program. Ana Toledo

26. We provide an annual review of our yearly accomplishments each December.

\

We don't just make allegations. We back it up with scientific instruments, evidence and references.

Use the search function in our newsletter to find details on these topics.

No any other organization has exposed this much of the targeting program.

/

