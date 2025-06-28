Targeted Justice Newsletter

Targeted Justice Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
James's avatar
James
32m

❤️❤️❤️ I don't understand it all. I do understand there are people out there on the frontlines of this doing way more than I'm doing. I love yall and my prayers go out to yall, and I dont even know any of you. This illegal program is so ridiculous. Absolute nonsense.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Rick's avatar
Rick
14m

Been fortunate to found TJ in 2018 and so thankful to RL for sharing his experiences and knowledge of illegal surveillance. After serving in the military working tactical Fighters jet weapon systems, growing up in a town with Boeing military, Raytheon Honeywell, and several other companies responsible for our targeting of innocent citizens. If not for sharing this information about technology, I would not be where I'm at physically emotionally and spiritually. Although physically I'm taking punishment I would not change anything if it meant I was here acknowledging giving credit, to what closet bullies who are carrying out torture programs on behalf of Uncle Sam. Nothing more than 21st century Benedict Arnold dirty greasy corporate CO#K sucker's.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Targeted Justice, Inc
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture