Attorney General Pam Bondi
11 February 2025
U.S. Dept of Justice, Honorable Pam Bondi, AG
950 Pennsylvania Avenue NW
Washington DC 20530
Honorable Ms. Bondi:
We need your help with a pending Federal court case in Texas that has been hijacked by Deep State operatives. Over a year ago, Targeted Justice, a news media organization, filed a FOIA request with the DOJ to produce all affidavits or documents that create an Attorney General exemption to the reasonable suspicion requirement contained in 58 FR 48452 § 23.20(o)/ 28 CFR § 23.20 (o).
We believe the responsive documents establish the means by which the FBI placed non-terrorists on the Terrorist Screening Database (TSDB), such as parents protesting at school boards and whistleblowers.
Pursuant to the DoJ Office of Inspector General and the FBI, 97% of the listed individuals on the TSDB have “No known ties to terrorism.” The vast majority of the Watchlist is actually used as a secret Blacklist for Americans.
The democrat Deep State Assistant US Attorney Lander Baiamonte and the OIG have refused to produce the documents or certify under oath that no responsive documents exist.
The Obama-nominated Judge Nelva Gonzalez Ramos has signed a protective order to prevent Discovery and prevent the release of these important documents. We made a reasonable FOIA request for these documents that are crucial to our organization. These documents will establish the mechanism that the FBI used to illegally place innocent Americans on the terrorist list.
Can you please assist? We have attached our original lawsuit and Judge Ramos' protective order.
A summary judgment will be filed within 12 days.
Thank you,
Targeted Justice Board of Directors
Reference Documents:
https://www.targetedjustice.com/lawsuit-3.html
Judge Nelva Ramos
(Nominated by Deep State President Obama)
She placed a Protective Order on our FOIA request for documents. She blocked our request for documents and blocked our request for Discovery. This is highly unusual for any court case.
The crooked DOJ attorneys refused to provide any documents and refused to swear under oath, that there were no such documents.
We believe these documents would prove the corruption that existed under previous Attorney General Merrick Garland, and how the law is violated to place Targeted Individuals on the TSDB.
PERFECT letter. Prayers there is action and resolve to this issue. Keep up with your fantastic, patriotic work!!!!
Subject: Conflict of Interest – Judge Nelva Gonzalez Ramos Must Recuse Herself & Be Investigated
To the Board of Directors at Targeted Justice and Attorney General Pam Bondi,
The issuance of a protective order by Judge Nelva Gonzalez Ramos in the Targeted Justice lawsuit raises serious ethical and legal concerns regarding judicial impartiality and conflicts of interest. After reviewing her 2019 and 2020 financial disclosures, it is evident that Judge Ramos holds assets in Wells Fargo Bank, which has direct financial ties to Smart Dust technology and surveillance programs linked to the targeting of individuals like those represented by Targeted Justice.
1. Judge Ramos’ Financial Ties to Wells Fargo – A Direct Conflict of Interest
Wells Fargo is a key institution in funding and patenting “Smart Dust”—microscopic tracking technology used for covert surveillance, biometric monitoring, and targeted surveillance.
Judge Ramos’ financial disclosures confirm that she holds assets in Wells Fargo Bank, creating a clear financial conflict when ruling on a case that could expose illegal surveillance and governmental abuse of tracking technology.
The Targeted Justice lawsuit directly threatens to uncover the scope of unlawful surveillance operations, and her decision to issue a protective order directly benefits the financial institutions funding these programs.
2. Pattern of Bias & Judicial Misconduct
By blocking discovery and preventing the release of crucial FBI and DOJ documents, Judge Ramos has acted not as an impartial judicial officer, but as a protector of Deep State interests.
The DOJ’s refusal to provide FOIA-requested documents, coupled with her protective order, suggests an effort to conceal the unlawful listing of innocent Americans on the Terrorist Screening Database (TSDB).
Her financial ties to Wells Fargo further solidify the concern that her rulings are influenced by outside financial interests, not the rule of law.
3. Demand for Immediate Recusal and Federal Investigation
Given these findings, the following actions are necessary:
Judge Nelva Gonzalez Ramos must immediately recuse herself from this case due to her financial conflict of interest and demonstrated bias in favor of government secrecy and financial institutions tied to surveillance programs.
A formal investigation must be opened into her financial holdings and whether her rulings have been influenced by her investments.
The protective order must be overturned, as it was issued under a clear conflict of interest and hinders public access to critical evidence of constitutional violations.
Congressional oversight committees and independent watchdog organizations should be engaged to investigate judicial misconduct and expose the use of financial institutions in facilitating illegal surveillance.
4. Final Warning: We Will Not Be Silenced
This case is not just about exposing targeted surveillance—it is about the fundamental principles of justice, transparency, and judicial integrity. If Judge Ramos refuses to recuse herself, further legal actions will be taken, including:
Filing complaints with the Judicial Council for judicial misconduct.
Escalating demands for her removal based on her compromised position and refusal to act in an impartial manner.
Pursuing congressional hearings on the financial corruption of the judiciary.
This is an issue of national security and constitutional rights. The American people have the right to know the extent of illegal targeting operations, and we will not stand by while a compromised judge obstructs justice to protect her own financial interests.
It is time for action. We demand transparency, accountability, and the immediate removal of Judge Ramos from this case.
Sincerely,
Kurt M. Krol
Combatant Commander
Global Counterintelligence
Patriot Law Group