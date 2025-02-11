Attorney General Pam Bondi

11 February 2025

U.S. Dept of Justice, Honorable Pam Bondi, AG

950 Pennsylvania Avenue NW

Washington DC 20530

Honorable Ms. Bondi:

We need your help with a pending Federal court case in Texas that has been hijacked by Deep State operatives. Over a year ago, Targeted Justice, a news media organization, filed a FOIA request with the DOJ to produce all affidavits or documents that create an Attorney General exemption to the reasonable suspicion requirement contained in 58 FR 48452 § 23.20(o)/ 28 CFR § 23.20 (o).

We believe the responsive documents establish the means by which the FBI placed non-terrorists on the Terrorist Screening Database (TSDB), such as parents protesting at school boards and whistleblowers.

Pursuant to the DoJ Office of Inspector General and the FBI, 97% of the listed individuals on the TSDB have “No known ties to terrorism.” The vast majority of the Watchlist is actually used as a secret Blacklist for Americans.

The democrat Deep State Assistant US Attorney Lander Baiamonte and the OIG have refused to produce the documents or certify under oath that no responsive documents exist.

The Obama-nominated Judge Nelva Gonzalez Ramos has signed a protective order to prevent Discovery and prevent the release of these important documents. We made a reasonable FOIA request for these documents that are crucial to our organization. These documents will establish the mechanism that the FBI used to illegally place innocent Americans on the terrorist list.

Can you please assist? We have attached our original lawsuit and Judge Ramos' protective order.

A summary judgment will be filed within 12 days.

Thank you,

Targeted Justice Board of Directors

Reference Documents:

https://www.targetedjustice.com/lawsuit-3.html

Judge Nelva Ramos

(Nominated by Deep State President Obama)

She placed a Protective Order on our FOIA request for documents. She blocked our request for documents and blocked our request for Discovery. This is highly unusual for any court case.

The crooked DOJ attorneys refused to provide any documents and refused to swear under oath, that there were no such documents.

We believe these documents would prove the corruption that existed under previous Attorney General Merrick Garland, and how the law is violated to place Targeted Individuals on the TSDB.

