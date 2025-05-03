Targeted Justice Newsletter

Pam Goldberg
17h

Love and appreciate your hard work and dedication TJ invests every minute of every day. Its a tireless job, and I hope you know...we appreciate you!

Personally, I feel that we need a Rally in DC to not only be heard, but seen. Invisibility is the reason we are not further along. Writing, texting and emailing is fantastic, but we need a 3 prong approach.

Our communication is being shadow-banned and DC is where we may get a little more attention.

My analogy is Nazi Germany and Slavery ended. In fact all tyrannical regimes ended. It makes sense because all of these regimes and atrocities were visible. The sick, evil genius of the Stasi is they learned from the Holocaust to help introduce mass destruction invisibly. Sadly since MK Ultra was introduced by the Stasi and Psycopath Drs. Gottlieb and Cameron, Targeting has only increased.

We have to inform an audience(s). We need to set the stage utilizing EMF abuses, 5G, Chemtrails, etc and segway into Targeting. Most people are extremely interested in EMF.

We invite Kevin Shipp, Bill Binney and Katherine Horton, etc. as speakers, I believe they will attend. Additionally, representatives from the EMF community to speak as well about the heinousness of EMF and Chemtrails and the larger audience may entice the Gateway Pundit to come.

I have been observing the comments of citizens from YouTube channels and Podcasts and people are hungry for this information and to be with like-minded people. We need a grass-roots movement.

We are gaining attention, but Ana and Richard need to sell this to these people because they are credentialed. Credentials go a long way! Now is the time to make this Push! Another year and we have the midterms! My opinion is to Strike While the Iron's Hot! I think many TI'S would love to help plan/ organize this!

This is not a criticism, I so admire TJ. You have taken us to the point where we are....ready to Inform the Masses. I stated in the past,

I am a culinary trained Chef/Baker and I will bake 5000 mini cupcakes or TJ mini sugar cookies for the event. Please consider this approach. Call me anytime. What do you think about a Rally when the Representatives return from their summer break? Postponing TI day until after Labor Day? ❤️🙏

......

Wilfredo Torres
18h

Thanks to Ana Toledo, Esq., and to all the volunteers at Targeted Justice who persistently fight to eradicate the Deep State and the present American Stasi which enslaves all Americans; like lambs at the slaughterhouse many TI's believe that "being nice" and submissive will solve the problem but the truth is that the enemy is Godless, ruthless, and cruel. I recently found that the Mossad is behind most of these operations, so you guess what's coming.

1 reply
7 more comments...

