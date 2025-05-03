We need your help!

We continue to receive requests from Targeted Individuals, that want legal advice, or call Ana Toledo to take their case. Reminder - We have more than 21,000 subscribers and members.

TJ cannot and does not give legal advice. We are a 501c(3) nonprofit. We are not a law firm. Not a medical clinic. Even though two of our Board Members are medical doctors, they cannot give medical advice to non-patients. Dr Len Ber cannot give you medical advice either - he is retired. Ana Toledo is already working more than 80 hours/week. It does not matter how great your evidence is - she cannot take your case. Her legal efforts are for the benefit of all TI’s. Any Attorney that represents you, MUST BE LICENSED in your State. Ana is not licensed in 49 states and only in one district in TX, not the entire state. She cannot give you legal advice. YOU NEED to make an effort to get the attention of an attorney willing to represent you. You need to call attorneys licensed in your state. There are free legal clinics with attorneys in every state. Look them up online. Take some of our flyers with you. https://targetedjustice.com/flyers

Wanna Shutdown the Program?

If you are listening to the alternative media, you will surmise that Tulsi Gabbard and Robert Kennedy Jr. are slowly dismantling the Deep Stare. We urge you to check out TheGatewayPundit.com, Zerohedge.com

The time has come for you to make an effort. Do not back down. That is what they were counting on….

Some statistics for context:

95% of Targeted Individuals that show up for one meeting, never attend the second meeting. Why is that? We think it may be that easy to mind control or manipulate many TI’s. Are you one of them? The program is not going to shut itself down. Get active and help us! 95% of our members and subscribers - NEVER make a donation to help us, yet do not think twice about dropping an exorbitant amount for a fancy coffee every day. Lawsuits, lawyers, research services, court cases, filing fees, overnight postage, PACER access - all cost money. We spent more than $9000 just on our Supreme Court case. The Supreme Court requires us to submit 40 custom-printed books for the Judges and their clerks. Very expensive. The same people that never donate, never attend meetings, never join conference calls, criticize, and do not help - these are the same people that demand free legal advice, free medical advice, and are prone to slandering our efforts. /

Please make an effort…

Targeted Justice is not a government organization. Unlike ACLU, we do not have a billion-dollar endowment from donors and grants. Yet we do the work that they are not willing to do: fight to liberate from torture the most disenfranchised. We receive no funding from the government. Our Board of Directors and volunteers are not paid for their work.

The program will shutdown for everyone or no one. These are our only 2 choices.

At Targeted Justice, our efforts will never be about just one person.

/

Get involved!

Volunteer by sending a note to TJustice2@proton.me

Put “Volunteer” in the subject line.

Tell us about your skill set and the things you would like to do. We need researchers, Digital Warriors, production assistants, country managers, government relations, etc.

/

Donate!

https://targetedjustice.com/donate

/

/