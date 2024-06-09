Todd Calendar, Jin Kang, Susan Markenstein, Jason Newfield, Ana Toledo, Joey Caldarera,
Manipulation of Legal Records
Legal research through Westlaw, Lexis, and Casetext is being deliberately altered and blocked by the government criminals. These are commercial services provided by private companies, that are used by most U.S. attorneys. Even the Judges and law clerks use these services, and they are being deliberately manipulated. This is massive corruption, and should be part of a class action lawsuit.
Our own Attorney was told that they will not sell their product to a “solo practitioner,” which is simply false. The majority of lawyers in the U.S. are solo practitioners.
Thomson Reuters owns Westlaw and Casetext. Some publications have claimed that the Rothschild’s are the majority owners of Thomson Reuters. Could there be a conflict of interest?
Always, the same group behind all crimes!!! Ever since 2000+ years ago. And always their inner motive has been to crucify All Life.!!!!!?
It's not just what you see on your internet that's being altered and blocked, my name is being tracked by hackers with network access to be anything connected to internet & I am constantly dealing with "computer errors" that the company/person involved has to claim were a "glitch" in their system or employee error. Some are hard to catch such as false information on LexisNexis CLUE reports that set insurance rates and take a lot of time to correct, billing errors posted to my accounts, doctors' appointments and medical reports changed, ongoing credit card hacks, etc. It takes a lot of time and follow up to correct and the hackers always cause phone/internet interference when I'm trying to get errors corrected. I wouldn't even know that the TJ SUBSTACK exists if my sister hadn't found it & showed me from her phone. It wasn't showing on my phone or computer screens on the TJ website version the hackers show me thru their network access/stingray they have my devices going thru. Interestingly, my search engine results regardless of SE used show lots of legal documents and case results, court records and access that is usually hidden behind paywalls. The hackers have me going thru some type of government server by looking at some results. Changing a search engine doesn't help when when there's constant surveillance on me & the hackers immediately access the computer wherever I am.