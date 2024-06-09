Todd Calendar, Jin Kang, Susan Markenstein, Jason Newfield, Ana Toledo, Joey Caldarera,

Watch “Legal Aspects of the Targeting Program” -

6 Attorneys give 6 different perspectives

Rumble:

https://rumble.com/v508xtq-the-legal-aspects-of-targeting-symposium.html

Clouthub:

https://clouthub.com/v/efda66cc-d4c4-46a9-a4ec-6f155df752dd

New TI video

Download here:

https://drive.proton.me/urls/38WKV47DQG#ZUfmIGyO1m4Y

Manipulation of Legal Records

Legal research through Westlaw, Lexis, and Casetext is being deliberately altered and blocked by the government criminals. These are commercial services provided by private companies, that are used by most U.S. attorneys. Even the Judges and law clerks use these services, and they are being deliberately manipulated. This is massive corruption, and should be part of a class action lawsuit.

Our own Attorney was told that they will not sell their product to a “solo practitioner,” which is simply false. The majority of lawyers in the U.S. are solo practitioners.

Thomson Reuters owns Westlaw and Casetext. Some publications have claimed that the Rothschild’s are the majority owners of Thomson Reuters. Could there be a conflict of interest?

Sign up for Targeted Action 2024 - Colorado

Updates: https://www.targetedjustice.com/targeted-action-2024.html



Sign Up: https://forms.office.com/r/HbUvnBKPfk

CIA Crimes

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_CIA_controversies

https://www.cia.gov/resources/csi/studies-in-intelligence/volume-53-no-1/the-cia-and-the-culture-of-failure-u-s-intelligence-from-the-end-of-the-cold-war-to-the-invasion-of-iraq/

