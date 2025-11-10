We get many requests for Law Firms. Unfortunately, we don’t have the resources to call law firms in every state.

Law firms that may be able to assist Targeted Individuals

List of Law firms that mention Havana Syndrome or other TI terms. Targeted Justice does not have a relationship with these companies, and this list is not a recommendation.

We suggest you contact law firms in your state for legal representation. Yes - you will need make many phones calls, before finding an attorney that will represent you.

Only lawyers that are licensed in your state can represent you.

https://www.steptoe.com/

(Steptoe LLP, Washington, DC)

Havana Syndrome

https://moriarty.com/

(Moriarty Injury Lawyer, Atlanta, GA)

Havana Syndrome

The Law Offices of James L. Arrasmith

Located in Sacramento, California.

Their website lists a practice article entitled “Voice to Skull (V2K) Defense Attorney: Your Legal Shield Against Electronic Harassment” . The Law Offices of James L. Arrasmith https://www.jlegal.org



C.A. Goldberg, PLLC

Based in Brooklyn, New York.

Their website practice-area states: Stalking/Harassment – “Everybody has the right to be left alone. … Our team of lawyers has succeeded in holding third parties liable when they’ve facilitated or turned a blind eye to stalking.”

https://www.cagoldberglaw.com

Roy I. Egbokhan, Esq.

https://thekingdomattorneys.com/about-attorney/



Michael Benavides

https://www.attorneymichaelbenavides.com/houston-personal-injury/v2k-defense

Donlon Brand Law Firm

https://donlonbrand.com/

Kansas City

The Kingdom Attorneys, APC

Location : California (office in Sacramento area based on contact details)

Details : They have a dedicated page on V2K and electronic harassment, offering consultations, legal documentation, advocacy for privacy and civil rights under state and federal laws, and referrals to medical or mental health experts. They assist with pursuing remedies for harassment or surveillance.

Contact: Phone: (916) 616-6425; Website: thekingdomattorneys.com

By raising awareness about targeting, we can get more law firms involved. You can also send them Dominic Halpin’s documentary.

