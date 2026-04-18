Targeted Justice Newsletter

Targeted Justice Newsletter

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Adrian's avatar
Adrian
12h

S.2925 👈The Mind Act of 2025. This Act may be cited as the Management of Individuals Neuro Data. Neural data can be monetized and used to shape individual behavior, emotional states...👈everyone please review this Act on the gov website.

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