The Gavel Episode 48

https://rumble.com/v78lm1c-the-gavel-ep.-48.html?

We still need your help to fight FISA 702.

Help us shut down FISA 702.

Contact your Congessmen by email, contact form, or phone call.

https://directory.house.gov/#!/

https://www.scribd.com/document/835021840/House-Senior-Staff-Directory

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The Targeting of Matt Lohmeier - former Lt Colonel, Space Force

https://x. com/heritage/status/2045131269562876008?s=46 [DELETE spaces]

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Catherine talks about Digital ID’s

*Catherine Austin Fitts is on our Advisory Board

If global elites fully deploy digital ID tied to programmable digital currency, this is the outcome:



“Miss your required shot this month? Your wallet gets shut off.”



“Refuse to affirm gender ideology for your child? Your funds are frozen.”



“They’ll set your medical choices and your grocery list for you.”

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One Congressman:

Repeal FISA 702.

Repeal the Patriot Act.

Repeal the Espionage Act.

Repeal the Bank Secrecy Act.



Stop the surveillance state.

Also end the FED, and abolish the IRS.

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