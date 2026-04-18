Latest on The Gavel
The Gavel Episode 48
https://rumble.com/v78lm1c-the-gavel-ep.-48.html?
We still need your help to fight FISA 702.
Help us shut down FISA 702.
Contact your Congessmen by email, contact form, or phone call.
https://directory.house.gov/#!/
https://www.scribd.com/document/835021840/House-Senior-Staff-Directory
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The Targeting of Matt Lohmeier - former Lt Colonel, Space Force
https://x. com/heritage/status/2045131269562876008?s=46 [DELETE spaces]
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Catherine talks about Digital ID’s
*Catherine Austin Fitts is on our Advisory Board
If global elites fully deploy digital ID tied to programmable digital currency, this is the outcome:
“Miss your required shot this month? Your wallet gets shut off.”
“Refuse to affirm gender ideology for your child? Your funds are frozen.”
“They’ll set your medical choices and your grocery list for you.”
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One Congressman:
Repeal FISA 702.
Repeal the Patriot Act.
Repeal the Espionage Act.
Repeal the Bank Secrecy Act.
Stop the surveillance state.
Also end the FED, and abolish the IRS.
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S.2925 👈The Mind Act of 2025. This Act may be cited as the Management of Individuals Neuro Data. Neural data can be monetized and used to shape individual behavior, emotional states...👈everyone please review this Act on the gov website.