Re-analysis of the NIH’s MRI Study Brings New Clarity on Validated Havana Syndrome Neuroimaging and Challenges ‘No Injury’ Claim

The significance of this article is that it re-writes the 2024 NIH Havana Syndrome Study conclusion of “No MRI Brain Injury”. Instead of analyzing MRI results in the AHI1 group (validated through vestibular findings) as a separate clinically significant group, NIH authors bundled them with the AHI2 group (unvalidated cases), and presented only the lumped findings vs. control. Re-analysis of the NIH data found irrefutable evidence of MRI hypoconnectivity pattern in the salience network in the AHI1 group, which survived strict statistical adjustment analysis. Thus, the choice to hide these findings from the main text of the NIH study was not a scientific one but politically motivated, in order to preserve the official “no brain injury” narrative. Furthermore, this flawed narrative was used in the 2025 ODNI assessment to justify “no physical injuries” conclusion.



The preprint is available at https://www.researchgate.net/publication/398045053

End FISA 702.

End Executive Order (EO) 12333.

End the Patriot Act.

End the Bank Secrecy Act.

End the Cybersecurity Information Sharing Act (CISA).



End and repeal all unconstitutional surveillance of Americans.

Thomas Massie

@RepThomasMassie

The Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) has been used to unconstitutionally spy on American citizens.



Today in @JudiciaryGOP, we discussed ways to reform FISA, but I pointed out we must also reform or repeal other constitutionally flawed Gov’t regulations.

\