Please visit this website to post comments for RFK Jr:
Request for Information on Electromagnetic Fields (EMFs), Radiofrequency (RF) Radiation, and Wireless Radiation Exposure.
Comments are due by 21 October.
https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2026/09/21/2026-19252/request-for-information-on-electromagnetic-fields-emfs-radiofrequency-rf-radiation-and-wireless
https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2026/09/21/2026-19252/request-for-information-on-electromagnetic-fields-emfs-radiofrequency-rf-radiation-and-wireless
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Short Video by Sec. Kennedy:
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Cell Tower Attacks using Digital Beamforming
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Beamforming Chips - There are a dozen manufacturers of this technology
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Presentation on the C1A Targeting Program
https://targetedjustice.com/presentation%3A-cia-program
Download the pdf file.
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Signal Analyzer
Here is one example of an inexpensive signal analyzer: GQ Electronics EMF-390.
Also buy a directional antenna, that will tell you which direction the signal is coming from. About $20.
https://www.gqelectronicsllc.com/comersus/store/comersus_viewItem.asp?idProduct=5678
Many fear it is about data gathering. They have plenty of evidence from the years of torture expressed and groups that exposed it. I don't know, but there's the dilemma. He promoted wearables and promoted things that surprised his base. Nothing surprises me now.
Well my attackers went after my family,burnt them out of their apt.broke the Axel on my grandsons jeep and destroyed my other grandsons relationship. Because I fought back. Im hit twice as hard if I fight back an old Chinese trick.
They let me know it was the local neighbors behind it. Then the other night I woke up a man was in my bedroom a new neighbor was standing there by my table as he turned and looked at me it looked like a shade was pulled down and he disappeared. I shook my head and thought Hologram? I gave this man my phone number and a couple of days later was sexually visited by him.my other local pervert the next day as I entered my building called me a whore.! I didnt figure it until after the hologram visit when neighbor # 3 called me a whore as he ran across the street. I started to laugh because I've never been a whore in my life certainly with my local alcoholic perverts. I think it was attached to my cell,so I blocked him. I couldn't block pervert # 1 I've never had his number . So now I wrote to the PPD about the fire. Anyone know how to block holograms? I want to get a couple of my local perps cell numbers.see if I can block them all. Mike Lane,Angela Deschenes, and Don McLaughlin.
Any help appreciated
Barbara Guillette