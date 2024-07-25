Episode 65

"Targeted Justice v. Garland” Targeted Justice filed a Petition for a Writ Certiorari with the Supreme Court. This is a historic moment for Targeted Individuals who are illegally listed in Subcategories 3 and 4 of the TSDB (Terrorist Screening Database). We give you a detailed breakdown of this important document.

Our documents filed with the Supreme Court can be found here:

https://www.targetedjustice.com/supreme-court.html

How I got a truly anonymous Signal account.

End-to-end encryption.

https://theintercept.com/2024/07/16/signal-app-privacy-phone-number/

Handout for Legislators

TJ has created and distributed many different flyers. After 7 years - we know what works. This is one of our best. We recommend it for your state legislators, city council, the mayor’s office, etc. Keep some in your car to share.

You can get a high-resolution image using the pdf file here:

https://www.targetedjustice.com/handouts--flyers.html

Targeted Action 2024

https://www.targetedjustice.com/targeted-action-2024.html

Cost to REGISTER is a $25 donation. https://pay.cornerstone.cc/targetedjustice

After August 1st, registration is $35.

After August 15th, registration is $45.

Register on-site, after August 27th is $50.

You are not fully registered, until you make the donation.

Funds will be used for security, transportation, facility rental and one meal.

We have a block of 50 rooms. Please call and reserve before they are sold out. We are trying to get TI’s together. Strength thru numbers.

216+ people have already signed up for Targeted Action 2024.

Don’t miss out - the largest TI event ever organized.

