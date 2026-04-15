Targeted Justice Newsletter

Targeted Justice Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
L Bea's avatar
L Bea
23m

Throughout the years I have received several calls from Slovenia. I never have answered any of them. Now this makes sense.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Targeted Justice, Inc · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture