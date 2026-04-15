Donald Trump is on the verge of doing what Obama and Pelosi did. Despite running in 2024 by vowing to “KILL FISA,” based on his (quite valid) claim that spying powers had been abused against him for political ends in the 2016 presidential campaign, Trump on Monday demanded that FISA be fully renewed: yet again, with no reforms, safeguards, or limits of any kind.

/

Grossly Illegal

The illegal authorities granted in FISA 702 are used against Targeted Individuals everyday.

Illegal house break-ins

FBI’s “Sneak and Peak” program

Some gangstalking

Hacking of laptops and phones

Routing your email thru a foreign country to justify collecting it.

Renewing your FISA warrant by having a “stranger” contact you from Iran, Russia, North Korea, etc. (Do not answer these calls.)

NSA and FBI are the primary abusers of 702. / /

Help us shut down FISA 702.

Contact your Congessmen by email, contact form, or phone call.

https://directory.house.gov/#!/

https://www.scribd.com/document/835021840/House-Senior-Staff-Directory

/