Targeted Justice Newsletter

Targeted Justice Newsletter

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Targeted Justice, Inc.'s avatar
Targeted Justice, Inc.
Oct 7

How to Defeat Subliminal Messaging?

Use Positive Affirmations Daily!

1. I only react to Constructive Suggestions - Forever.

2. I easily ignore subliminal messages.

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Lisa A.'s avatar
Lisa A.
Oct 7

Thank you Targeted Justice, “KEEP IT UP! “KEEP IT UP!”

MK ULTRA NEVER ENDED!” From 1968 still going on in 2026 USING NEW TACTICS,

TODAY’ S NEW TECHNOLOGY, WHICH IS MORE ADVANCED. Everyone needs to know.

ROMANS 12:2

“And be not conformed to this world: but be ye transformed by the renewing of your mind, that ye may prove what is that good, and acceptable, and perfect, will of God.”

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