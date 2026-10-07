*Thanks to Dr Len Ber

Havana Syndrome in children: The Globe and Mail @globeandmail reports that kids of Canadian diplomats posted in Havana in 2016–2018 still have symptoms nearly a decade later.



The families’ symptoms began in 2017, in the evenings, after they heard an unusual vibratory noise at their homes in Havana. They included nosebleeds, impaired vision, nausea, fatigue, and headaches.



One diplomat’s children were 5 and 8 when they left in 2017. Both developed ADHD symptoms during the posting. Tests two years later found trouble understanding words in noise, and the daughter had hyperacusis, a painful sensitivity to sound. The son misses school, sometimes wears earplugs in class, and now has vertigo, treated as possible vestibular migraines.



Other children have headaches, vision problems, sleep disorders, light sensitivity, tinnitus, depression, and anxiety. Spouses are affected too.



Ten diplomats and their families are suing their government, saying it denied them specialized care. The government’s 2024 report blamed ‘pre-existing medical conditions, environmental factors and conventional illnesses.’



Children are civilians. This is a public health issue, not a spy story. Domestic Havana Syndrome cases are still being diagnosed in US civilians by expert physicians, yet the CDC still has no case definition.

https://theglobeandmail.com/politics/article-children-of-canadian-diplomats-still-suffer-from-havana-syndrome/

/

https://www.foxnews.com/politics/bidens-anti-maga-task-force-sparked-internal-alarm-across-doj-new-report-shows

Biden’s ‘anti-MAGA task force’ sparked internal alarm across DOJ, new report shows

FBI and DOJ officials raised concerns about politicization and First Amendment rights as the task force was assembled

/

Mind Control technologies used on Congress!

30 Members Of The House & Senate Received A Secret Briefing On Covert Mind-Control Programs Being Used Against Congress & Other Governmental Leaders!

Targeted Justice first reported this in 2018!

Targeted Justice has been exposing the mind control agenda of the C1A for many years. We were the first to deliver such information to Congress.

This flyer was delivered to many Congressional Offices this year:

/

How to Defeat Subliminal Messaging?

Use Positive Affirmations Daily!