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Lalainia's avatar
Lalainia
16h

Gratitude, so much gratitude for you warriors. You are fighting with a divine intent and a will that most are not capable of. God Bless you and shield you always. 🙏

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Elisabeth Mohr Wiland's avatar
Elisabeth Mohr Wiland
16h

Thank you all TargetedJustice.com

I am very sad that korrupt, stupid and evil people in the Danish Goverment, Court and all over the World have use Me and My biological twins Anora, Asbjørn from 2013 were evil people in the Danish Goverment and Court let Tobias Jeppe Bagge a person I never was married to or live with or were in love with full custody over my only biological twins, they were only 5 years old, it was and are against Danish Law and international Law that they did this to us, it was only because they Want to use us and hurt us very much every day for 9 years No minimum kontakt 🥺

I will never forgive this evil, korrupt and stupid people Never and they plan it in 2007 when I Got preagnat and I live alone and did not Want a abort when I find out I was preagnat with my biological twins it was in 2007, I was 34 and had a BA in Art,

My / our biological dad Gert Mohr Wiland was a telegrafist for PET / FET and a whisleblowere all over the World, he died in Thailand in 2003, I did not know about klima manpulation, V2K masse manipulation, before 2017 when they did Havana syndrom on Me and my only biological twins Anora, Asbjørn they were only 9 years old,

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