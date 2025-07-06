Targeted Justice Newsletter

Targeted Justice Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Granny Smith's avatar
Granny Smith
3h

I love juices. I make my concoction. I love your idea 💡 of making a batch. I hadn't thought about that. Thank you Ana. God bless 🙌 you and Richard.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Shaina Shaina's avatar
Shaina Shaina
4hEdited

💯 If you can get a hold of Irish sea moss to mix into smoothies, it is really beneficial too💪🏼 I'd love to try a juicer!! 🥤

Thank you for this post🙏🏼

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Targeted Justice, Inc
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture