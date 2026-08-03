Weeks ago, Rep. Thomas Massie said in an interview that he counted “about thirty” good, honest, committed men women elected to Congress. Without including Sen. Rand Paul and Sen. Ron Johnson because they are not representatives, Jill, Grok and Ana figured out who those patriots are.

The reason we wanted to know who they were, is because we need as many members of our community within their districts to attend Targeted Action 2026 and request a meeting with their offices. Only when they realize that our community is a force to be reckoned with will they start paying attention.

Many of them have no clue of what you are going through.

With the help of Grok, our list we so far consists of the following forty representatives:

Thomas Massie (KY, lost primary 2026) Tim Burchett (TN) Brandon Gill (TX) Eli Crane (AZ) Andy Biggs (AZ) Eric Burlison (MO) Lauren Boebert (CO) Chip Roy (TX) Scott Perry (PA) Andy Ogles (TN) Clay Higgins (LA) Nancy Mace (SC) Anna Paulina Luna (FL) Andrew Clyde (GA) Michael Cloud (TX) Morgan Griffith (VA) Keith Self (TX) Wesley Hunt (TX, lost primary 2026)

Other possibilities:

Matt Van Epps (TN) August Pfluger (TX) Laurel Lee (FL) James Comer (KY) Ronny Jackson (TN) Jared Moskowitz (FL)

Included on Grok’s list

Paul Gosar (AZ) Josh Brecheen (OK) Warren Davidson (OH) Russ Fulcher (ID) Mary Miller (IL) Greg Steube (FL) Sheri Biggs (SC) Byron Donalds (FL) Diana Harshbarger (TN) Scott Des Jarlais (TN) Ben Cline (VA) Tom Tiffany (WI) Barry Moore (AL) Marlin Stutzman (IN) Randy Fine (FL) Victoria Spartz (IN) Harriet Hageman (WY)

If you live in any of their districts, I urge you to make an extra effort and come to Targeted Action 2026 to be held in Washington, D.C. from September 14-17, 2026. We need you to request a meeting with them.

If none of these are your representatives, we still need you to know on the door of those that remain. It is through public pressure that we can move Congress and the Senate to do the right thig.

Here are various links to find their official web pages from where you can request a meeting for the 15, 16 or 17 of September.

House of Representatives (Congressmen and Congresswomen / Representatives)

Official Directory of Representatives: https://www.house.gov/representatives

This lists every current Representative by state/district, with direct links to their official websites (typically lastname.house.gov), office addresses, phone numbers, and committee assignments. house.gov

Find Your Representative (by ZIP code): https://www.house.gov/representatives/find-your-representative

U.S. Senate (Senators)

Senators list / contact directory: https://www.senate.gov/senators/

This provides the full list of current Senators with links to their official websites (typically lastname.senate.gov), party, class, office, and phone. senate.gov

Contacting U.S. Senators page: https://www.senate.gov/senators/senators-contact.htm

Combined / Additional Official Resources

Congress.gov Members page: https://www.congress.gov/members

Profiles of Representatives and Senators, with links to member websites and a “Find your member by address” tool. congress.gov

Find Your Members tool: https://www.congress.gov/members/find-your-member

USA.gov elected officials: https://www.usa.gov/elected-officials (links out to the official House and Senate directories)

As a survivor that has fought back and still stands tall, we need you at Targeted Action 2026 this year. Let’s peacefully take on the halls of Congress and spread the word among those 30-40 Congress men and women that have the dignity and courage to do what’s right.

We are in the process of planning an unforgettable event that we are dedicating to all of you warriors that have triumphed over evil. Do not let the V2K convince you otherwise.

Make your voice be heard. Register today!

Here’s the link: https://targetedjustice.com/targetedaction2026

Big, Huge, THANK YOU to Shaun for making this beautiful trailer to promote the event.

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