“The targeting program has ended. I am now completely free.”

“Dear Lord, I pray that the targeting program has ended and we are all completely free.”

Conscious Intention & Prayer

A new effort by Targeted Justice.

Join us mentally and virtually - each Saturday at 12 noon New York City time (11am Houston, 9am Los Angeles). There is no call-in number. Just stop what you are doing for 5 minutes and participate.

For those in Asia-Pacific - we will use 12 noon in Melbourne, Australia. (Thank you, Helene) 😊

There is a long history of group meditations or focus groups, joining to create a desired goal. These groups have demonstrated they can reduce crime, stop wars, reduce hospital admissions, etc. Some Christians claim this is just another name for prayer. You can use the terms that are right for you. Participation is what matters.

Close your eyes, still your mind, and repeat one of these positive affirmations for 5 -10 minutes each Saturday. You can use your own version, or pray, if you prefer.

1. The targeting program has ended. I am now completely free.

The targeting is over, and I walk in full freedom and peace. My life is mine again; all targeting has permanently ceased. My happiness has returned. The targeting is finished forever.

Repeat the one that resonates most deeply with you daily, especially when old fears try to creep in.

These affirmations emphasize the core truth (it’s over) while shifting focus to your present power, protection, and positive future.

Leave your comments below. If you want to suggest some positive affirmations for others - post them below.

Prior Research

Achieving large-scale societal goals— like reducing crime, violence, or war-related deaths— comes from research associated with Meditation and focus groups. Some in the Christian community - say it is simply prayer. Proponents claim that a critical mass of meditators can create measurable positive changes in collective consciousness, leading to reduced negative social indicators.

Here are the key claimed examples from studies and experiments:

Crime reduction in cities and the US: Early studies (1970s–1980s) examined cities where a small % of the population used simple meditation and prayer/focus groups and reported average crime rate drops of around 16% compared to control cities. A prominent 1993 experiment in Washington, D.C., involved a large group practicing meditation and focus techniques for several weeks, with claims of up to a 23–24% reduction in violent crime during the period, compared to expected trends. More recent analyses (e.g., 2016 study) linked periods when large groups practiced to significantly reduce US homicide rates and urban violent crime.

Reductions in war violence and fatalities: During the Lebanon conflict (early 1980s), groups meditating in Jerusalem and elsewhere were associated with days of high attendance showing up to 76% reductions in war deaths in Lebanon and overall conflict intensity. Other interventions during active conflicts reportedly showed reductions in war fatalities (e.g., 71% in some analyses) and increased cooperation among parties.

Broader peace and stress reduction: Long-term studies (e.g., a 17-year analysis published around 2022, claimed that when the US had groups reaching the % threshold practicing meditation, there were decreases in multiple national stress indicators (including violent crime, accidents, and other societal stress markers). Similar claims extend to reduced terrorism, accidents, and hospital admissions in various regions.



These effects are attributed to the collective effort.

Harari is the brains…

The “brains” behind the New World Order says that President Trump will be the death-blow to the New World Order.

