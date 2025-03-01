Watch the video here:
Join us on X.com - sign up for an account. It’s free!
A few weeks ago, Targeted Justice launched its Digital Warriors Campaign during Melissa Miller’s The Chosen Heroes podcast. This initiative is geared at creating awareness about the program in intelligent, coherent posts on social media, including Twitter/X, Truth Social, TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, and others.
Experienced media personalities have expressed to me that our community’s biggest setback is the seemingly unbelievable claims set forth in different forums devoid of factual support for it. They just don’t believe the CIA and FBI could be so corrupt.
We get it: being in a covert program, there is a lot we do not know yet and can only speculate about. However, if you want people to believe you, you need to show the receipts. Reliable ones.
On the other hand, so many of the things that happen to you as a targeted individual are so atrocious, non-TIs find it hard to believe your claims are true.
This has all been orchestrated by the gov’t criminals and we have to defeat them at their own game.
HOW?
By reaching out beyond our community through respectful, intelligent, professional social media posts that trigger their curiosity on the tragic plight that targeted individuals go through.
Please listen to the presentation with an open mind. I hope it inspires you to join Targeted Justice’s digital warrior army.
We will be posting the hashtags and handles for some officials in this link.
https://www.targetedjustice.com/digital-warriors.html/
/
Even if you do not join our X army, please follow our soldiers listed below, and repost our content. A little effort can go a long way.
A united community is a force to be reckoned with.
Together we can convince the world that the program is not “fantastical” as the Southern District of Texas concluded, but very real, cruel, and horrific.
Let’s make it happen! Join our Army:
Mira! by Ana Toledo relies on the support of readers like you. Please consider becoming a paid subscriber.
/
Please post on Social Media:
/
/
Sunday, March 2nd
TUNE IN LIVE:
"The Chosen Heroes" Podcast With Melissa Miller
Podcast Start Times: 4 PM EST / 3 PM CST / 1 PM PST
Special Guest: Dr Len Ber
Join The Chosen Heroes podcast as host Melissa Miller shares insights on healing, empowerment, and overcoming targeting.
Tune in on Rumble to check out the show:
https://rumble.com/c/c-6927785
/
= = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = =====
Digital Warriors -
Please copy and paste the text of this newsletter onto Twitter, Facebook, Truth Social, TikTok, etc.
They will block it, if you just post the LINK.
= = = = = = = = = = = = = = = == = = = = = = = = = =
/
The United States of America had a president who was assassinated by the CIA, because he wanted to disband the CIA and the FBI. We know him better as John F. Kennedy. See http://www.truedemocracy.net/w01/1.html followed by 7 articles from Buenos Aires, Argentina documenting this atrocity.
I also have knowledge of the driver of President Kennedy's limo who shot the fatal shot was a CIA agent. Lee Harvey Oswald was indeed, the patsy.
I was targeted by the FBI's COINTELPRO. See the first two books here: http://www.truedemocracy.net/books.htm Copies of those two books were stolen by U.S. Customs when I tried to send three titles of my books to the outlet my printer uses from Canada to Ohio. I was living in Canada then, 2003, because I read on my favorite listserv, CIA-drugs listserv, a now defunct listserv that was YahooGroups.com that George W. Bush wanted to establish road blocks, and I lived on a peninsula in Washington state at that time, and knew that the FEMA camps had guillotines in them as they still do.
As the publisher of top secret history, I was invited to the United Kingdom Parliament to hear testimony of Targeted Individuals, because I had already published two TI's stories, one in my 9th edition, and then one in my 24th edition. See http://www.truedemocracy.net/td-9/06.html and http://www.truedemocracy.net/td24/30.html
After listening to several TI's stories in the UK Parliament, I stood up and said, "I will publish any TI's story if they give it to me. This resulted in over 30 stories which are here:
http://www.truedemocracy.net/hj36/index.html Look for Targeted Individual in the margin of the Table of Contents in order to access each story.
There are Targeted Individuals all over the world. Don't believe anyone who says that there is no such thing as a TI. Moreover, the American government is so anxious to prevent people knowing about TI's that it took me 8 days to do the final proofreading of that edition. It normally takes me a couple of hours to proofread my editions. In that 8 day period, one of the TI's who submitted her story to me couldn't take it anymore and committed suicide.
Peace,
Arlene Johnson
Publisher/Author
http://www.truedemocracy.net
To access the rest of my work, click on the icon that says Magazine.
This is a problem and why iam targeted been blocked from x iam in the uk i was born here still here i got the reciets.