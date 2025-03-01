Watch the video here:

A few weeks ago, Targeted Justice launched its Digital Warriors Campaign during Melissa Miller’s The Chosen Heroes podcast. This initiative is geared at creating awareness about the program in intelligent, coherent posts on social media, including Twitter/X, Truth Social, TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, and others.

Experienced media personalities have expressed to me that our community’s biggest setback is the seemingly unbelievable claims set forth in different forums devoid of factual support for it. They just don’t believe the CIA and FBI could be so corrupt.

We get it: being in a covert program, there is a lot we do not know yet and can only speculate about. However, if you want people to believe you, you need to show the receipts. Reliable ones.

On the other hand, so many of the things that happen to you as a targeted individual are so atrocious, non-TIs find it hard to believe your claims are true.

This has all been orchestrated by the gov’t criminals and we have to defeat them at their own game.

HOW?

By reaching out beyond our community through respectful, intelligent, professional social media posts that trigger their curiosity on the tragic plight that targeted individuals go through.

Please listen to the presentation with an open mind. I hope it inspires you to join Targeted Justice’s digital warrior army.

Even if you do not join our X army, please follow our soldiers listed below, and repost our content. A little effort can go a long way.

A united community is a force to be reckoned with.

Together we can convince the world that the program is not “fantastical” as the Southern District of Texas concluded, but very real, cruel, and horrific.

Let’s make it happen! Join our Army:

Sunday, March 2nd

TUNE IN LIVE:

"The Chosen Heroes" Podcast With Melissa Miller

Podcast Start Times: 4 PM EST / 3 PM CST / 1 PM PST

Special Guest: Dr Len Ber

Join The Chosen Heroes podcast as host Melissa Miller shares insights on healing, empowerment, and overcoming targeting.

Tune in on Rumble to check out the show:

https://rumble.com/c/c-6927785

