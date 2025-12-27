now published:



Full text PDF is available at ResearchGate and Academia. edu .



Summary:

Diagnosed civilian Havana Syndrome and Anomalous Health Incident cases on US soil are increasing, yet the United States still lacks a civilian case definition, reporting pathway, and clinician guidance from CDC or NIH. This January 2026 update reports findings from the Civilian Registry for diagnosed Havana Syndrome victims (CRHS), established in August 2024 to document and analyze physician diagnosed civilian cases in the absence of federal civilian surveillance.

The first report in January 2025 documented seven verified diagnoses and 30 additional self-reported physician diagnoses without documentation. As of January 2026, CRHS includes 14 verified civilian diagnoses supported by medical information and 39 additional civilians who report a physician diagnosis.

This report treats Havana Syndrome as a distinct neurological syndrome with an AHI1 phenotype that is clinically validated and separable from attribution debates, with the leading mechanism converging on directed, pulsed radiofrequency exposure. The growth in verified diagnosed cases indicates an emerging neurologic health threat in the general population and underscores the continuing absence of a coordinated US public health response.

