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Ortaiηe Ðeviaη's avatar
Ortaiηe Ðeviaη
Oct 12

"Audacity" is a free audio program that can generate white, brown or pink noise. It also can generate numeric frequencies. You can add effects or any audio file you want like music or the sound or rain, mix it all right in the program & save it as an mp3 or wav file.

https://www.audacityteam.org

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Eric Eugene Burley's avatar
Eric Eugene Burley
Oct 11

The operators that I hear are punks and turn the volume down and bass all the way down when I try to listen to anything. They make binaural beats into one tone so I cannot listen to those. They've disabled the charging port on two of my new phones. Horrible people.

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