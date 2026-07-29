Targeted Justice Newsletter

Targeted Justice Newsletter

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Ollie's avatar
Ollie
8h

Nothing, absolutely nothing, overflies US Airspace w/out the approval from SAC ( Strategic Air Command ), and there is nothing in the air that NORAD ( North American Aerospace Defense Command ) does not know about; not since the nineteen sixties anyhow.

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