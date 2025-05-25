The High-frequency Active Auroral Research Program (HAARP) is a University of Alaska Fairbanks program in Gakona, Alaska which researches the ionosphere. Started in 1993.

/

Image from the Russian Tomsk station that monitors ELF frequencies, including the Schumann Resonance at 7.83 Hz. The white areas are called a “white-out event” - meaning that a certain frequency range is saturating the atmosphere.

https://sosrff.tsu.ru/?page_id=7

/

Is HAARP a beam weapon?

Some TI’s have referred to HAARP as a beam weapon. However, there is no evidence that HAARP has ever produced a RF beam of any kind. The antenna structure on the ground would never allow it.

This does not mean that HAARP is necessarily harmless. Rather, it appears to indirectly produce ELF signals in the atmosphere, which can be reflected and carried long distances.

These frequencies might cause anxiety, aggression, or depression, depending on the individual. Some people are sensitive to these frequencies, but not everyone.

HAARP does not directly transmit extremely low frequency (ELF) or very low frequency (VLF) signals, but can generate them indirectly in the ionosphere (at altitudes around 100 km) through modulated heating of the auroral electrojet. These induced frequencies range from below 1 Hz to about 20,000 Hz.

When there is a “white-out event,” some journalists have suggested the atmosphere could be saturated with these frequencies, possibly causing behavioral effects.

Most of your microwave attacks come from cell towers and satellites. The antenna structure at the HAARP facility cannot and does not produce microwave beams. It cannot produce a beam signal at all, because the antennas won’t allow it. Its operational frequency range is about 2.7 - 10 MHz. This is well below the microwave frequency range.

Earthquakes?

If the CIA could use HAARP to produce earthquakes - then why haven’t they leveled Moscow decades ago? Or North Korea? Or Iran? …Because they can’t.

/

/

Become a Digital Warrior

Go to X dot com and sign up for a free account.

X Handles - Join the Digital Warriors!

Contact these people.

(gray checkmark indicates that it is a legitimate government account)

@Realdonaldtrump

@Sec_Noem

@SecRubio

@RapidResponse47

@AGPamBondi

@BrendanCarrFCC

@CIA

@CISAgov

@DARPA

@DefenseIntel

@DeptofDefense

@DHS

@DNIGabbard

@DOD_IG

@DOGE

@FAA

@FBI

@FBIDirectorKash

@FCC (weaponized cell towers)

@FLOTUS

@HHS

@NCSCgov

@NGA_GEOINT

@NSACyber

@NSAgov

@ODNIgov

@POTUS

@RapidResponse47

@SecDef (Pete Hegseth)

@thejointstaff

@US_Cybercom

@USPS

@SpaceForceDOD

@WhiteHouse



Always tag:

@RLight30

@TargetedJustice (X, Truth Social, On Locals)

@AnaToledoDavila

@Psardonicus (Dr. Ber: Havana Syndrome posts)