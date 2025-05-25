Targeted Justice Newsletter

Targeted Justice Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Targeted Justice, Inc.'s avatar
Targeted Justice, Inc.
1h

The point is - Your microwave attacks come CELL TOWERS and SATELLITES.

Not HAARP.

Not GWEN towers.

Not your neighbors.

Not unicorns or magic fairy dust.

Go to

Antennasearch.com

And find the cell towers that are close to you.

/

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Meredith Greene's avatar
Meredith Greene
2h

No but it’s a weapon of another sort.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Targeted Justice, Inc
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture