Compare Lockheed GPS 3 to Starlink v1.5

Some TI’s are claiming that Elon Musk is targeting them. Does this make sense?

Let’s compare the two satellites.

Which one can carry a Vircator weapon? A vircator has a barrel that is about 8 to 10 feet long - it looks like a large bazooka gun. US Patent 4345220.

This is a Starlink v1.5 stowed in a package for launch. The solar panels expand out like an accordian, once it reaches orbit. Does it look like a 10 foot vircator will fit in this box?

This is a Lockheed GPS 3 satellite with one solar panel deployed. It weighs about 5,000 lbs, is about 14 feet tall, 8 feet deep & 38 feet across with the solar panel arrays. This is a weapon system that is designed to track and attack millions of people from orbit. Operated by the US Space Force.

There are no beamforming directional antennas on a Starlink, and it cannot carry a massive vircator weapon. The USAF Space Command started attacking people on the ground with vircators in 1984, using massive GPS satellites.

Ask TI Norman Rabin - he first got attacked in 1985 by satellites. SpaceX was founded in 2002.

Conclusion: Elon Musk has nothing to do with your targeting.

STOP listening to your V2K!

HHS Requests comments

Public Comments are due July 14, 2025 - TI’s need to submit comments.

45 CFR 46 is the governmentwide Policy for the Protection of Human Subjects

Human Experimentation. No element of the Intelligence Community shall sponsor, contract for, or conduct research on human subjects except in accordance with guidelines issued by the Department of Health and Human Services. The subject's informed consent shall be documented as required by those guidelines. A large percentages of the population are being implanted with devices, without their knowledge or consent. FDA is not adequately tracking legal or illegal implants. A megaphone can be used to detect these illegal implants. https://targetedjustice.com/implants Havana Syndrome - a thorough investigation is needed, excluding influence from the C1A. Large numbers of civilians are effected. Dr Len Ber is the world’s leading expert on civilian cases. https://targetedjustice.com/dr-len-ber

To Comment, click the dark blue "Comment" button near the top of the webpage:

https://www.regulations.gov/document/AHRQ-2025-0001-0001

Calcium Depletion from DEW attacks.

The recommended daily calcium intake for women aged 50 and older is 1,200 mg, according to the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

Microwave attacks cause calcium depletion in the brain - which result in short term memory loss, and difficulty concentrating. Do you need more calcium? Low-fat yogurt is an excellent source of healthy calcium.

*This is not medical advice.

Change your passwords!

The most common password is 123456.

'Omniwar': Catherine Austin Fitts talks 'Weaponization Of Everything'

Catherine is on our Advisory Board.

https://rumble.com/v6vromv-omniwar-weaponization-of-everything-catherine-austin-fitts.html?

INTERVIEWS

We are looking for TI’s that want to be interviewed. Please tell us a little about your story?

Write to TJustice2@proton.me

Put “Interview” in the subject line.

Join us for Targeted Action 2025

Sept 5 - 9 in Washington DC

https://targetedjustice.com/targetedaction2025

You can sign up for ride share - TIevents.org

