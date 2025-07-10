Targeted Justice Newsletter

Targeted Justice Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kikis Delivery service's avatar
Kikis Delivery service
2h

Thanks for all the great info TJ! Great work! I’m kind of worried we may be disappointed expecting any justice for our targeting after watching the Trump administration drop the ball in going after the Epstein pedophile ring. Trump, Bondi, Bongino, and Patel look frightened.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Susanne Eriksson's avatar
Susanne Eriksson
2h

I can't believe it's Elon who does it. In that case, I think he is being fooled but I have a hard time believing that too. He's not the type of guy.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Targeted Justice, Inc
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture