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barbara lake's avatar
barbara lake
2h

I used to have involuntary muscle movements back in the early 2000's after a cell phone tower was placed behind my family's home. I was a seamstress sewing out of my home and had to give it up because when holding the scissors to cut, my hand would jerk with uncontrollable movements ruining the thing I was working on. There were other spasms as well with my hands and arms and I experienced restless leg syndrome. I developed many other symptoms as well such as face and eye twitches, slurred speech, dry burning eyes, blurred vision, ring in the ears, insomnia, heart palpitations, bowel disturbances, frequent urination, long menstral cycle, memory loss, anxiety, aggression, sinus congestion, confusion, frozen shoulder, etc. We had to abandon our home after a few years as the children also became sensitive to the microwave radiation with many of the same symptoms associated with sensitivity to wireless frequencies. Seven of our closest neighbors died in those first 2 years from heart attacks and cancers, mainly of the bowel and breast. I attended meetings with our local council for over 2 years asking to have it moved to no avail. When the world is run by psychopaths, this is what goes on.

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Valerie Mitchell's avatar
Valerie Mitchell
1h

I have involuntary head and neck movements people are judging me now i dont have a clean past from 40 years ago they have turned my employer against me my family friends and so on. I now just learned to go. This has been going on for almost 7 years now and I am tired of it.

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