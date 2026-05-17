Involuntary Muscle Control
Disturbing…
Some TI’s report experiencing involuntary muscle control. This is a TI in the United States. He experiences violent head shaking several times each day. The episodes seem to be connected with mental ideas that the gov’t criminals don’t like. He also has V2K and RNM.
We recommend checking your body for implants using the megaphone and electric massager pen. See our previous newsletters.
If you experience involuntary muscle contractions - please comment below. Do not respond to this email. - Create a free account and comment below, where everyone can read it.
/
FBI’s Secret Laws
Targeted Justice provides the likely “Secret Laws” or “Secret Interpretations” used by the FBI, to obtain a FISA warrant on Targeted Individuals:
If your name appears on the TSDB, the FBI is entitled to obtain a FISA warrant.
If the FBI is considering placing your name on the TSDB, then they are entitled to a FISA warrant on you.
Why are these interpretations kept Top Secret? Because they are both unconstitutional, and they never require “probable cause” or “reasonable suspicion.” In fact, your name was placed on the TSDB without probable cause, or reasonable suspicion. Both of these rights fall under the 4th Amendment of the Constitution.
They are Grossly Illegal and a violation of Federal and State laws. Especially, the 1983 Civil Rights Act, and the Bivens case precedent. FBI agents can be personally sued for these violations.
\
See Congressman Tom Massie explain: and
I used to have involuntary muscle movements back in the early 2000's after a cell phone tower was placed behind my family's home. I was a seamstress sewing out of my home and had to give it up because when holding the scissors to cut, my hand would jerk with uncontrollable movements ruining the thing I was working on. There were other spasms as well with my hands and arms and I experienced restless leg syndrome. I developed many other symptoms as well such as face and eye twitches, slurred speech, dry burning eyes, blurred vision, ring in the ears, insomnia, heart palpitations, bowel disturbances, frequent urination, long menstral cycle, memory loss, anxiety, aggression, sinus congestion, confusion, frozen shoulder, etc. We had to abandon our home after a few years as the children also became sensitive to the microwave radiation with many of the same symptoms associated with sensitivity to wireless frequencies. Seven of our closest neighbors died in those first 2 years from heart attacks and cancers, mainly of the bowel and breast. I attended meetings with our local council for over 2 years asking to have it moved to no avail. When the world is run by psychopaths, this is what goes on.
I have involuntary head and neck movements people are judging me now i dont have a clean past from 40 years ago they have turned my employer against me my family friends and so on. I now just learned to go. This has been going on for almost 7 years now and I am tired of it.