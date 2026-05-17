Some TI’s report experiencing involuntary muscle control. This is a TI in the United States. He experiences violent head shaking several times each day. The episodes seem to be connected with mental ideas that the gov’t criminals don’t like. He also has V2K and RNM.

We recommend checking your body for implants using the megaphone and electric massager pen. See our previous newsletters.

If you experience involuntary muscle contractions - please comment below. Do not respond to this email. - Create a free account and comment below, where everyone can read it.

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FBI’s Secret Laws

Targeted Justice provides the likely “Secret Laws” or “Secret Interpretations” used by the FBI, to obtain a FISA warrant on Targeted Individuals:

If your name appears on the TSDB, the FBI is entitled to obtain a FISA warrant.

If the FBI is considering placing your name on the TSDB, then they are entitled to a FISA warrant on you.

Why are these interpretations kept Top Secret? Because they are both unconstitutional, and they never require “probable cause” or “reasonable suspicion.” In fact, your name was placed on the TSDB without probable cause, or reasonable suspicion. Both of these rights fall under the 4th Amendment of the Constitution.

They are Grossly Illegal and a violation of Federal and State laws. Especially, the 1983 Civil Rights Act, and the Bivens case precedent. FBI agents can be personally sued for these violations.

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See Congressman Tom Massie explain: and