In this episode, Dr. Len Ber discusses Havana syndrome, its symptoms, diagnosis, and the ongoing efforts for recognition and support for victims. He explains the science behind electromagnetic attacks, the challenges in detection, and the importance of community awareness.

https://targetedjustice.com/dr-len-ber

/

Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA)

https://www.brennancenter.org/our-work/research-reports/section-702-foreign-intelligence-surveillance-act-fisa-2026-resource-page

The Brennan Center and coalition resources provide detailed information on Section 702. It has been used to gain warrantless access to Americans’ communications, proposals for reforming the law, and the 2026 reauthorization process.

For example, the FBI has conducted warrantless searches of Section 702-acquired information to access communications of Black Lives Matter protestors, U.S. government officials, journalists, political commentators, and 19,000 donors to a single congressional campaign.

Targeted Justice continues to state - this is one of primary methods that are used for hacking of emails, communications, and harrassment, globally. It is also tied to gangstalking and house break-ins, (what the FBI calls “Sneak and Peaks”.)

Help us STOP 702

The next vote is in 40 days.

/