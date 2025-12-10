Interpol Terrorism Watch List

Interpol has a membership of 196 countries. Almost every country in the world is a member. The FBI sends lots of information to Interpol, including portions of the TSDB. Russia and China are members of Interpol, and can directly access all of the information that Interpol maintains.

Interpol has its own Watch List system.

Terrorist watchlist information, similar to that contained in the Terrorist Screening Database (TSDB)—such as nominal data on suspected terrorists—is shared with INTERPOL on a daily basis. This occurs through member countries’ (including the U.S.) contributions to INTERPOL’s criminal databases, which are updated regularly to facilitate real-time international law enforcement cooperation.

INTERPOL maintains multiple databases, including those for nominal data (e.g., records on known international criminals, including terrorists, with details like criminal histories, photographs, and fingerprints) and a specific Foreign Terrorist Fighters database. These databases rely on voluntary contributions from member countries, and information is shared on a daily basis via INTERPOL’s secure I-24/7 communications system.

National police, including border officials, can access these in real time for investigations.

The U.S. contributes to INTERPOL’s systems, and subsets of TSDB data are used to compile watchlists like the “Interpol Terrorism Watch List,” which aligns with INTERPOL notices for suspected terrorists and fugitives.

Given that the TSDB receives around 1,600 daily nominations for additions, 600 for removals, and 4,800 for modifications, relevant updates are likely incorporated into INTERPOL contributions frequently.

INTERPOL notices (e.g., Red Notices for arrests, or UN Special Notices for terrorists) are updated hourly on their public website, reflecting ongoing data flows from members.

While the full TSDB itself is not directly exported to INTERPOL, pertinent information from it supports these shared systems under U.S. policies like Homeland Security Presidential Directive-6 (HSPD-6), which emphasizes international terrorism screening cooperation.

FBI & NCIC

The FBI, via its role in operating the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) and through INTERPOL Washington (the U.S. National Central Bureau, or USNCB, co-managed by the Department of Justice and Department of Homeland Security), regularly contributes and shares specific types of law enforcement data with INTERPOL. This sharing supports INTERPOL’s global databases and notice systems, enabling international cooperation on criminal matters. Contributions are voluntary, governed by legal frameworks like 28 CFR § 0.34, and occur through INTERPOL’s secure I-24/7 network, often in real time or as updates are made (e.g., daily for active investigations or new entries). The process is not automatic bulk transfer but involves targeted uploads, notices, and diffusions based on U.S. data, including from NCIC.

Key Types of Information Provided Regularly

Wanted Fugitives and Arrest Warrants: Details from NCIC’s Wanted Persons File, including names, descriptions, photographs, fingerprints, and warrant information, are used to request INTERPOL Red Notices (international arrest requests) or diffusions (informal cooperation requests). This supports extradition and location efforts for individuals wanted in the U.S. for felonies. justice.gov +3

Missing Persons: Data from NCIC’s Missing Persons File, such as identifiers, photographs, and circumstances, informs Yellow Notices to locate missing individuals, including children or those at risk. justice.gov +1

Stolen or Lost Property: Entries from NCIC’s property files are contributed to INTERPOL databases like the Stolen Motor Vehicles (SMV) database, Stolen Works of Art database, and Stolen and Lost Travel Documents (SLTD) database. This includes details on vehicles (e.g., VINs, descriptions), boats, firearms, art, and passports/documents, aiding in recovery and border checks. interpol.int +2

Terrorism and Threat-Related Data Subsets of information from the FBI’s Terrorist Screening Database (TSDB), which integrates with NCIC’s Known or Appropriately Suspected Terrorist (KST) File, are shared for INTERPOL’s terrorism databases and UN Special Notices. This includes nominal data (names, aliases, biometrics) on “suspected terrorists,” updated daily to support global watchlists and screenings. oversight.gov +1

Criminal Histories and Biometrics: Fingerprints, photographs, and criminal record summaries from NCIC and the FBI’s Integrated Automated Fingerprint Identification System (IAFIS/NGI) are provided when supporting notices or investigations, particularly for violent offenders or international criminals (e.g., Green Notices for career criminals). oversight.gov +1

Other Investigative Data: On a case-by-case basis, extracts from NCIC queries (e.g., vehicle registrations, license plates, gang affiliations via the Violent Gang and Terrorist Organization File) are shared via USNCB in response to foreign requests, though this is facilitated rather than direct access. fbi.gov +1

Additional Context on Sharing Mechanisms

Frequency and Process: Updates are provided regularly as new data enters NCIC (e.g., new warrants or theft reports), with real-time access for authorized users. USNCB reviews and uploads U.S. data to INTERPOL databases, ensuring compliance with privacy rules. Foreign queries to NCIC are routed through USNCB, returning only match indicators before detailed sharing. justice.gov +2 Canada has direct NCIC access under a bilateral agreement, but other countries, including INTERPOL members, rely on USNCB mediation. fbi.gov +1

Limitations: Sharing is restricted to criminal justice purposes, with safeguards for U.S. persons’ privacy (e.g., no bulk transfers to adversarial nations). Not all NCIC data is shared; for example, certain green notices require FBI approval. oversight.gov +1

\