Targeted Justice Newsletter

Targeted Justice Newsletter

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Adam Parque's avatar
Adam Parque
2h

Let's see the perps gaslight us now and call us crazy, paranoid and mentally ill now! I would love to see how they are going to defend this. Go ahead out a good spin on it. They I hope they get expose too! No matter how dark the light always shines to reveal the truth.

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