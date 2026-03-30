Internet Links for the Epstein Files.

Some contain references to Directed Energy Weapons, V2K, and Gangstalking.

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Official U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) Epstein Library

The primary hub for recent large-scale releases under the Epstein Files Transparency Act (passed in 2025), which required the DOJ to release millions of pages of unclassified records. As of early 2026, over 3.5 million pages (including images and videos) have been published across multiple data sets, with more potentially added.

Main page: https://www.justice.gov/epstein

DOJ Disclosures section: https://www.justice.gov/epstein/doj-disclosures (searchable/downloadable PDFs in batches/data sets)

Search the full library: https://www.justice.gov/epstein/search

Additional DOJ releases (e.g., early phases with flight logs and evidence lists) are linked from press releases on the site.

FBI Vault Files

Long-available FOIA releases of FBI investigative materials on Epstein (22 parts total).

Main archive: https://vault.fbi.gov/jeffrey-epstein

Individual parts are viewable/downloadable (e.g., Part 01 through Part 22).

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Records

FOIA-released travel and encounter records related to Epstein.

Direct page with PDFs: https://www.cbp.gov/document/foia-record/jeffrey-epstein-records (multiple large PDF files).

2024 Unsealed Court Documents (Giuffre v. Maxwell Case)

These are the high-profile ~900+ page batches from the 2015 civil defamation lawsuit, unsealed by court order in January 2024. They include depositions, emails, and mentions of associates.

One major batch (943 pages): https://www.documentcloud.org/documents/24253239-1324-epstein-documents-943-pages/ or mirrored PDFs via news outlets (e.g., Newsweek or Guardian links to full sets).

Full case docket for context: https://www.courtlistener.com/docket/4355835/giuffre-v-maxwell/ (free summaries and some PDFs via RECAP; full access may require PACER fees).

House Oversight Committee Releases

Thousands of pages provided by the DOJ and released publicly by the committee.

Main release page: https://oversight.house.gov/release/oversight-committee-releases-epstein-records-provided-by-the-department-of-justice/ (includes backup Dropbox links for ~33,000 pages).

Other Notable Public Archives and Aggregators

Flight logs (from Maxwell case and DOJ releases): Often embedded in the above DOJ or DocumentCloud links.

DocumentCloud collections: Search for “Epstein” yields multiple uploaded batches, including the 2024 unsealed docs and flight logs.

CourtListener dockets: Good for the Giuffre v. Maxwell (1:15-cv-07433) and U.S. v. Maxwell (1:20-cr-00330) cases, with some free PDF access.

For the massive recent DOJ releases (millions of pages), the files are often in large, paginated batches—third-party tools or indexes (like searchable databases mentioned in some reports) can help navigate them, but stick to official sources for authenticity.

These materials are public records, but many contain graphic or disturbing content. Always cross-reference with primary sources, as secondary summaries can vary in accuracy. Releases continue to evolve, so check the DOJ Epstein page for the latest updates.

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