New Developments in India

Piyush is our new Country Manager in India and will be leading our

community outreach efforts.



Piyush is a TI with solid tech experience of over a decade.

He has been a TI for over 30 years now. Having faced it all since

childhood, all the things including reaction abuse, abductions, chemical

experiments, DEWs, neuro weapons, memory loss and persistent gang

stalking through out school, college and workplace , it took immense

effort for him to graduate through school and engineering college and

build a career.



Piyush takes immense pride in the resilience of all the chosen ones

across globe and now feels it is time that Indian TIs come together and

start sharing their experiences openly.

Piyush has found that sharing your extreme

experiences, especially as a TI can do wonders to your life.



Please connect with Piyush on this link every Sunday, 1.30 PM :



Ways To Join:

Dial-In: 02 4022 9113

Access Code: 4647797#

OR

Join online for Video, Chat and Screen Sharing:

https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/tiaustralasia

Meeting ID: tiaustralasia



Please email him showing your interest at sunchild@posteo.uk

