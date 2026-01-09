India TI Group
Conference Call - Sundays
New Developments in India
Piyush is our new Country Manager in India and will be leading our
community outreach efforts.
Piyush is a TI with solid tech experience of over a decade.
He has been a TI for over 30 years now. Having faced it all since
childhood, all the things including reaction abuse, abductions, chemical
experiments, DEWs, neuro weapons, memory loss and persistent gang
stalking through out school, college and workplace , it took immense
effort for him to graduate through school and engineering college and
build a career.
Piyush takes immense pride in the resilience of all the chosen ones
across globe and now feels it is time that Indian TIs come together and
start sharing their experiences openly.
Piyush has found that sharing your extreme
experiences, especially as a TI can do wonders to your life.
Please connect with Piyush on this link every Sunday, 1.30 PM :
Ways To Join:
Dial-In: 02 4022 9113
Access Code: 4647797#
OR
Join online for Video, Chat and Screen Sharing:
https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/tiaustralasia
Meeting ID: tiaustralasia
Please email him showing your interest at sunchild@posteo.uk
\
\
Hello India. Did not realize you were "in on it."
Wow, those perps are indefatigable.
Welcome, Dr Piyush.