FRIDAY - Special Conference Call!

Minister Jerome - at 9:30am Eastern, 8:30am Central, 6:30am Pacific.

Also joining - Pastor Daymond Jones

Direct Dial-In Number: (518) 425-1318

or

Join By Computer:

https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/ljrich3659

Online Meeting ID: ljrich3659

_____________________________

Therefore I tell you, whatever you ask for in prayer, believe that you have received it, and it will be yours. — Mark 11:24

/

Supreme Court of the United States

HEARING LIST - Session Beginning December 6, 2024

The Court convenes at 10 a.m. Eastern.

We are asking the Supreme Court to grant us a re-hearing, because they have not understood our case. Moreover, for many of us - the targeting has increased. The criminals of the Deep State have convinced the lower courts, that our claims are “fantastical.” Our microwave burns, Havana Syndrome, gangstalking, and the illegal blacklisting on the TSDB, are certainly not fantastical.

Please join us in prayer and meditation. We ask the court, grant us a re-hearing.

/

Please join us! You can make a difference.

/