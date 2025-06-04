https://thefederalist.com/2025/06/02/senior-doj-officials-didnt-know-database-allowed-fbi-to-bury-existence-of-russiagate-documents/

Last week I mentioned in The Gavel that exposure of the program was happening little by little. DNI Tulsi Gabbard has been declassifying documents that prove the unhinged classification of innocent Americans as “violent domestic extremists.”

This week, reporter Margot Cleveland and The Federalist reported that Senator Chuck Grassley made a huge disclosure: within the FBI’s electronic case management system known as “Sentinel” there is a database categorized as “PROHIBITED ACCESS” that allows agents to hide the existence of relevant investigative reports from other authorized users of the federal database.

The way they discovered this was through an electronic communication by an FBI whistleblower regarding the Crossfire Hurricane/Steele Dossier matter.

According to an electronic communication sent from the Washington DC FBI field office on September 18, 2019, the Sentinel system includes “invisible files” that not only cannot be read, but cannot even be seen in the listing of files that exist. Files identified as “Prohibited Access” files, NOT to be confused with “Restricted Access” files.

Hence, when Sentinel users carry out a search, if there is a positive hit in the Prohibited Access database, it will show that there are no hits. Conversely, Restricted Access files show the full number of hits, even if the person may not be allowed to access all of them.

This explains why all the FOIA/Privacy Act requests that we send to the FBI are denied as “we cannot confirm or deny” the existence of documents.

The implications are far-reaching.

FOR ONE, I BELIEVE THAT THE REASON ALL PRIVACY ACT REQUESTS SENT BY TARGETED INDIVIDUALS HAVE BEEN DENIED IS BECAUSE THE ETERNAL LINGERING OF THEIR NAMES AND INFORMATION IN THE FBI DATABASES WITHOUT REASONABLE SUSPICION OR PROBABLE CAUSE OF THE COMISSION OF A CRIME, CAN ONLY BE AVAILABLE TO OFFICIALS WITH A SECURITY CLEARANCE LEVEL 35 OR HIGHER.

This also explains why targeted FBI agents that get attacked with Directed Energy Weapons and have developed Havana Syndrome have no clue that their identities and those of their children and pets appear on the hidden categories of the Terrorist Screening Database. like wolves howling at the moon, they continue to think it is Russia or China tormenting them.

This, since The Federalist reports that “how many DOJ and FBI agents knew of the “Prohibited Access” functionality is unknown.”

Moreover, the failure to disclose files within the Prohibited Access database constitutes a systematic violation of Brady by the FBI. The Brady rule requires government to disclose exculpatory evidence in a criminal case; to comply, FBI agents search the Sentinel system. If the exculpatory documents are in the Prohibited Access database, agents searching for the Brady material to comply with the Constitution will not even know that there are potentially exculpatory materials they should be providing.

In the context of Targeted Individuals, the constitutional violation is even greater. You know many victims get entrapped into crimes. Their status as a person listed in Handling Codes 3 and 4 of the Terrorist Screening Database is extremely relevant to a defense of entrapment.

Mr. Ed Martin, Deputy Attorney General in charge of, among others, investigating Executive Pardons and Government Weaponization is promising accountability.

Then there are the rest of the statutory requirements violated by withholding documents hidden in the “Prohibited Access” category, such as those responsive to FOIA/Privacy Act requests. Being invisible, the records will not appear in the search results.

This is perhaps what Mr. Dan Bongino referred to when he stated that they had found a trove of evidence that had been hidden until now.

I have made a new FOIA/Privacy Act request for you to send to the FBI when they decide to start complying with the law.

Given the recent revelations of the FBI’s malfeasance and the removal of Mr. Michael Seidel from the FBI FOIA Office, I have added wording to the new FOIA letter requesting that they look in the illegal “Restricted” and “Prohibited Access” files.

You can find the sample letter in THIS LINK that I urge you to adapt to your needs.

Now that many of you have sent the letter to Mr. Patel, they cannot say that there are no responsive documents because at the very least, they have to produce your letter demanding removal from the illegal categories of the Terrorist Screening Database.

This is no time to stop our activism.

The time to give it all is now.

Do not miss The Gavel Wednesday at 3:00 pm CST TODAY where I will discuss this and other developments relevant to our community.

