This cell tower has an Infrared laser used for tracking. Grossly illegal.

Illegal Surveillance

Infrared laser - 904 nm, rangefinder and vehicle tracking,

It is illegal to track you without a warrant. The govt criminals and their puppet corporations like to use Infrared, because you can’t see it. It is important to note that these lasers cannot penetrate solid objects like walls, doors, and sheetrock. They can go thru glass, however.

This short video shows that some of this illegal tracking and surveillance is coming from cell towers. The box contains an Infrared receiver. Only when the open end is pointed at the cell tower, does it detect the laser signal. Definitely coming from the cell tower…

Short video showing that the Infrared sensor detects an IR laser signal coming from the cell tower. Pulsed laser rangefinders have been used since the 1990’s. Thanks to Juan.

https://pages.charlotte.edu/wp-content/uploads/sites/146/2012/11/Burns_OE_30_1991.pdf

You can buy inexpensive Infrared detectors on amazon, alibaba, ebay, etc.

Reolink wired cameras

One of our TI members has alot of experience with security cameras. He recommends REOLINK wired cameras. We don’t recommend wifi or wireless cameras because the criminals can easily hack them.

https://reolink.com/

Important announcement later this week.

Targeted Justice will be making an important announcement about our leadership team, later this week. Stay tuned. Check back online at TargetedJustice.substack.com

ARPA continues to hack into our TJ router

2.ip6.arpa

ipv4only.arpa

It is likely the NSA & CIA. ARPA was acquired by DARPA many years ago, yet some govt groups are still using the old domains to hide their criminal activity. Here’s a list of the criminal domains being used to hack into our routers:

