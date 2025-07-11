Blucifer

Meetings for Gov’t Criminals

If I were a CIA officer working at Denver International Airport (DIA), selecting meeting locations in Aurora, Colorado, would involve prioritizing discretion, accessibility, and plausible deniability. Aurora, being a large suburb east of Denver and close to DIA, offers various public and private venues suitable for low-profile meetings. Below are likely meeting locations in Aurora.

Southlands Mall (6155 S Main St, Aurora, CO 80016) Why: This large outdoor shopping center has multiple coffee shops (e.g., Starbucks), restaurants (e.g., Panera Bread), and public seating areas. The open layout and moderate crowds provide a natural cover for casual meetings.

Advantages: High foot traffic allows for blending in, multiple exits for quick departure, and public Wi-Fi for secure communication if needed.

Use Case: A brief exchange or debrief in a coffee shop or on a bench near the central fountain, where conversations can be masked by ambient noise. Stanley Marketplace (2501 Dallas St, Aurora, CO 80010) Why: A trendy, mixed-use indoor-outdoor marketplace with cafes, restaurants, and communal seating. Places like Rosenberg’s Bagels or Denver Biscuit Company are busy enough to avoid drawing attention.

Advantages: Diverse crowd, multiple entry/exit points, and a relaxed atmosphere conducive to extended conversations.

Use Case: A longer meeting over breakfast or coffee, with the ability to move to different spots within the marketplace if needed. Aurora Reservoir (5800 S Powhaton Rd, Aurora, CO 80016) Why: A large, open recreational area with trails, picnic areas, and parking lots, ideal for private, outdoor meetings away from crowds.

Advantages: Remote location minimizes eavesdropping risks, and the natural setting allows for visual surveillance of approaching individuals.

Use Case: A discreet handoff or sensitive discussion during a walk along the trails, with minimal chance of being overheard. Great Lawn Park (25251 E Quincy Ave, Aurora, CO 80016) Why: A spacious public park with open fields, picnic shelters, and walking paths, offering privacy in a community setting.

Advantages: Low foot traffic in certain areas, easy to spot surveillance, and a family-friendly environment that doesn’t arouse suspicion.

Use Case: A casual meeting disguised as a family outing or fitness walk, with the option to use picnic shelters for cover. Hilton Garden Inn Denver/Aurora (16475 E 40th Cir, Aurora, CO 80011) Why: Hotels near DIA, like this one, have lobbies, bars, and conference rooms that are ideal for discreet meetings, especially with out-of-town contacts.

Advantages: Transient clientele reduces the likelihood of being recognized, and private meeting rooms can be reserved for sensitive discussions.

Use Case: A formal meeting in a reserved conference room or a quick chat in the hotel bar, blending in with business travelers.

Considerations: