Blucifer
Meetings for Gov’t Criminals
If I were a CIA officer working at Denver International Airport (DIA), selecting meeting locations in Aurora, Colorado, would involve prioritizing discretion, accessibility, and plausible deniability. Aurora, being a large suburb east of Denver and close to DIA, offers various public and private venues suitable for low-profile meetings. Below are likely meeting locations in Aurora.
Southlands Mall (6155 S Main St, Aurora, CO 80016)
Why: This large outdoor shopping center has multiple coffee shops (e.g., Starbucks), restaurants (e.g., Panera Bread), and public seating areas. The open layout and moderate crowds provide a natural cover for casual meetings.
Advantages: High foot traffic allows for blending in, multiple exits for quick departure, and public Wi-Fi for secure communication if needed.
Use Case: A brief exchange or debrief in a coffee shop or on a bench near the central fountain, where conversations can be masked by ambient noise.
Stanley Marketplace (2501 Dallas St, Aurora, CO 80010)
Why: A trendy, mixed-use indoor-outdoor marketplace with cafes, restaurants, and communal seating. Places like Rosenberg’s Bagels or Denver Biscuit Company are busy enough to avoid drawing attention.
Advantages: Diverse crowd, multiple entry/exit points, and a relaxed atmosphere conducive to extended conversations.
Use Case: A longer meeting over breakfast or coffee, with the ability to move to different spots within the marketplace if needed.
Aurora Reservoir (5800 S Powhaton Rd, Aurora, CO 80016)
Why: A large, open recreational area with trails, picnic areas, and parking lots, ideal for private, outdoor meetings away from crowds.
Advantages: Remote location minimizes eavesdropping risks, and the natural setting allows for visual surveillance of approaching individuals.
Use Case: A discreet handoff or sensitive discussion during a walk along the trails, with minimal chance of being overheard.
Great Lawn Park (25251 E Quincy Ave, Aurora, CO 80016)
Why: A spacious public park with open fields, picnic shelters, and walking paths, offering privacy in a community setting.
Advantages: Low foot traffic in certain areas, easy to spot surveillance, and a family-friendly environment that doesn’t arouse suspicion.
Use Case: A casual meeting disguised as a family outing or fitness walk, with the option to use picnic shelters for cover.
Hilton Garden Inn Denver/Aurora (16475 E 40th Cir, Aurora, CO 80011)
Why: Hotels near DIA, like this one, have lobbies, bars, and conference rooms that are ideal for discreet meetings, especially with out-of-town contacts.
Advantages: Transient clientele reduces the likelihood of being recognized, and private meeting rooms can be reserved for sensitive discussions.
Use Case: A formal meeting in a reserved conference room or a quick chat in the hotel bar, blending in with business travelers.
Considerations:
Proximity to DIA: All locations are within a 10-20 minute drive from Denver International Airport, making them convenient for an officer based there.
Operational Security: Public venues like malls or parks reduce the risk of being associated with clandestine activity, while hotels offer controlled environments for more formal exchanges.
Covert Nature: These locations are generic enough to avoid suspicion, as they align with everyday activities like shopping, dining, or recreation.
