Declassified Report on Christine Crowder

She was nominated for the FBI’s TSDB as Handling Code 3 - just like Lighthouse has been saying for years. 4 FBI Agents stalked her at her house. Her husband is a Federal Air Marshal.

FBI Houston recommended her for the Watchlist and Selectee status. Placed in Handling Code 3.

The Senate Homeland Security and Government Affairs unveiled in a report that the FBI spent 23 months tracking Christine Crowder after receiving an unverified tip from a former friend of the Texas resident that she breached the Capitol building.

“A free society cannot tolerate a system in which programs and authorities intended to keep the public safe are instead weaponized against them due to mere suspicion,” Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY).

“The records released today show how an unverified tip that the FBI failed to substantiate led to nearly two years of surveillance of an innocent American.”

Here’s the report showing her info on the Standard Nomination Form, just like Lighthouse has been saying for years:

https://www.hsgac.senate.gov/wp-content/uploads/2026.01.05_Christine_Crowder_Release_Combined.pdf

Standard Nomination Form on Christine Crowder (FD930) -

This is exactly as Lighthouse has been stating for years. This is how you get nominated to the TSDB.

All of this was done under the guise of “Counterterrorism” - just like Lighthouse has been stating for years. Use the search term “counterterrorism” to find government officials that are involved with gang stalking in your city, state or country.

You can thank Senator Rand Paul and share your story:

Washington, D.C. Office

Address: 295 Russell Senate Office Building, Washington, D.C. 20510

Phone: (202) 224-4343

Bowling Green, KY Office

Address: 563 Hub Boulevard, Suite 201, Bowling Green, KY 42103

Phone: (270) 782-8303

Email Addresses

For scheduling requests or meeting invites: paul_schedule@paul.senate.gov (mailto:_schedule@paul.senate.gov)

For media/press inquiries: press_paul@paul.senate.gov (mailto:_paul@paul.senate.gov)

Contact Forms

For general comments, concerns about legislation, or help with federal agencies: Use the web form on his official site (written responses require your full name, address, phone, and email). Assistance with federal agencies is handled through the Bowling Green office.

