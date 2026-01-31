Start your phone calls with this message:

“Attention Infragard, FBI, and NSA criminals. This is a test. You are being tested to see if you are an idiot. The last guy in your job was there for months, and couldn’t figure it out.

Are you an idiot?

Ask your boss for actual proof that these people are committing crimes or terrorism.

Ask for the receipts - all the way down to “bare metal.”

How long will it take for you to figure it out? This is a test.

You sure look like an idiot right now...”

