How to start your phone calls…
The gov’t criminals hate it…
Start your phone calls with this message:
“Attention Infragard, FBI, and NSA criminals. This is a test. You are being tested to see if you are an idiot. The last guy in your job was there for months, and couldn’t figure it out.
Are you an idiot?
Ask your boss for actual proof that these people are committing crimes or terrorism.
Ask for the receipts - all the way down to “bare metal.”
How long will it take for you to figure it out? This is a test.
You sure look like an idiot right now...”
Every Targeted Individual is on a list that identifies them as a “suspected terrorist.” Until you understand this, you will never know why strangers treat you as they do…
Here is your chance to turn the tables. They are listening on the phone. Tell them what is happening.
Put a note on the dashboard of your car. Put a sign or bumper sticker on your car. Even an idiot will question their boss as to what is going on…
I would like to throw something out there that maybe we all can do collectively. Being we’re all over the country and we know about the gang stalking start videotaping when you’re out there on the roads. My experience with this goes back to when I was driving a taxi in Long Island, New York. Literally run off the road along with three car accidents and a hit-and-run in a five month period. However, I paid attention to my surroundings. I started videotaping every incident every group of cars gang stalking, and I even knew where they would park in their vehicles. And there are massive amounts of vehicles with this community and I say it’s on steroids. Whether it be Infaguard, citizens corp etc. The main event for me was catching a police officer who works in uniform in a marked vehicle. I literally caught her on several occasions in plane clothes in an unmarked car while I was being gang stalked. There were many others as well. My point is and we could tweak it any way you think best. If you know that their vehicles are being parked somewhere videotape them if all of us started doing this and we’re from all over the country we can prove just how abusive and out of control this is. Let’s not forget our taxpayers dollars are paying for this. Another point here is the intelligence community out there is reporting to each other the whereabouts of the Targeted Individual such as myself, so they can break in our homes. I want to believe not everyone is involved in those policing programs. But I could be wrong. Who knows I’m open to suggestion. What I do know is they will not like you videotaping what I call “the mother load” of cars when they’re parked at the malls, casinos, parking lots in the middle of nowhere you get the picture. I have literally seen license plates in New York that were gang stalking me running me off the road here in Florida where I live now. I do know this because I recorded them and when people are harming you, you do not forget. I found many cars in the FBI parking lot that were involved in my gang stalking as well as the local police station. I was told by a sgt that her officers do not break policy. They are not allowed to be out of uniform working undercover. I debunk that, but I was lied too straight to my face. Anyway, maybe we could all compare notes at some point I do know they travel from state of state as well. If you don’t think it’s a good idea that’s OK. I want this to be over just like anyone else.