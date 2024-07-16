Basically, get a few TI’s together and talk to the FBI wives. Tell her what her husband actually does at the FBI and Fusion Center. You will be amazed at how quickly they will leave you alone. It works.

/

1. Research on google to identify the managers that work at your nearest FBI Field Office or Fusion Center. You can also send FOIA's to the Police & Sheriff's Dept, to find out who has been assigned to work there.

2. Find their home address in the county property records. Zabasearch, Veripages, and PublicData.com are also helpful.

3. Take several people with you, and talk to their wives. Do not go alone. Bring a cassette recorder. Say "In my opinion, our research suggests your husband is involved with serious criminal activity." Give them a flyer.

4. Flyers & Handouts - We have some on TargetedJustice. Be polite. Do not argue. We only advocate for non-violent solutions, and we never threaten anyone.

https://www.targetedjustice.com/handouts--flyers.html

5. Also go door-to-door and inform their neighbors. Be sure to say, "In My Opinion."

6. Do the same for local FBI executives, Infragard leaders, and Citizen Corps leaders. (names can be found on LinkedIn and social media). Do the homework.

7. Your Gangstalking will stop, or be substantially reduced. It works. Until you are willing to make an effort, it will not stop. Form a TI group in your state - see

www.TIstreet.com

www.TIevents.org

8. This is perfectly legal. It is FREE SPEECH. Read the Supreme Court cases, Brandenburg v. Ohio, and Baumgartner v. United States.

“American citizenship is the right to criticize public men and measures -- and that means not only informed and responsible criticism, but the freedom to speak foolishly and without moderation.”

/

Other Gangstalking posts are 2 March 2022 & 2 June 2022. READ!

/

/

/

/

Targeted Action 2024

https://www.targetedjustice.com/targeted-action-2024.html

Cost to REGISTER is a $25 donation. https://pay.cornerstone.cc/targetedjustice

After August 1st, registration is $35.

After August 15th, registration is $45.

Register on-site, after August 27th is $50.

You are not fully registered, until you make the donation.

Funds will be used for security, transportation, facility rental and one meal.

/

We have a block of 50 rooms. Please call and reserve before they are sold out. We are trying to get TI’s together. Strength thru numbers.

The goal is to have lots of TI’s together. The govt criminals hate that…

/

216 people have already signed up for Targeted Action 2024.

Don’t miss out - the largest TI event ever organized.

Tshirts

https://www.etsy.com/shop/TargetedJustice?

/

Dr Len Ber’s - Latest Episodes

/

Please consider a Donation

Targeted Justice is a 501(c)(3) non-profit.

We are representatives of the news media per 5 USC 552(a)(4)(A)(ii)(III).

Donations are tax deductible. TJustice2@proton.me

or

by check:

Targeted Justice ​

P.O. Box 15990

Houston, TX 77220

/

Gifts & Tshirts

https://www.etsy.com/shop/TargetedJustice

https://www.bonfire.com/store/targeted-justice-products/

/

1. Please restrict your comments to the content of this post. PAID subscribers can post in the Chat Room.

2. TJ generally does not allow the promotion of for-profit goods or services, without our approval.

3. TJ does not allow defamatory statements about your neighbors or your ex, or comments based on skin color.

Targeted Justice is not a legal or medical firm, and does not provide legal or medical advice. Please consult an appropriate doctor or lawyer. See the bottom of our HOME page - TargetedJustice.com, for a full list of disclaimers.

#DeFundCIA; #DeFundFBI

/

/