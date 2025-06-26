There are many things you can do to fight back.

https://targetedjustice.com/how-to-fight-back

Become a Digital Warrior. Form a local TI support group. Post it on TIevents.org Write to Senators & Congressmen in Washington D.C Write to your State Legislators. Talk to your City Council. Find your nearest FBI building. Put up signs. Protest/Rally at the nearest Fusion Center. Research and find out who works for the DHS and FBI at the Fusion Center. Hand out Medical flyers to Urgent Care and Medical Facilities. Do FOIA requests. Put up signs close to the Police Dept, Sheriff's Dept, and Fire Stations. Paint a sign on your roof or driveway. TargetedJustice.com Put a magnet sign on your car. TargetedJustice.com Protest at Space Force Bases. Protest at NSA buildings, such as San Antonio, Utah, etc. Protest at major Deep State contractors, such as Raytheon, Boeing, Lockheed Martin, Crown Castle, AT & T, Verizon, etc. Leave flyers at Psychiatric Hospitals and facilities. Publish an ebook with your story. Provide a sworn affidavit to Targeted Justice. Go door-to-door and tape flyers to the front door. Carry flyers in your car to distribute to law enforcement. Visit your legislators at your State Capitol and hand out flyers. Attend Targeted Action 2025. Visit your Congressman and Senator. Other ideas? Post them in the comments below.

\

Joshua 1:9

"Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged, for the Lord your God will be with you wherever you go."

\

Deuteronomy 31:6

"Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid or terrified because of them, for the Lord your God goes with you; he will never leave you nor forsake you."

\

2 Timothy 1:7

"For the Spirit God gave us does not make us timid, but gives us power, love and self-discipline."

Join us for Targeted Action 2025

Sept 5 - 8 in Washington DC

You can sign up for ride share, or sharing a hotel room - TIevents.org

\

VOLUNTEERS

We are still looking for volunteers. Let us know how you can help. What skill sets do you have?

Write to TJustice2@proton.me

Put “Volunteer” in the subject line.

If you are going to quit within 2 weeks, don’t bother. You are easily mind-controlled.

= = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = =====

DIGITAL WARRIORS -

Please copy and paste the text of this newsletter onto Twitter, Facebook, Truth Social, TikTok, Instagram, etc.

They will block it, if you just post the LINK.

The REPOST feature in Twitter is used to block and suppress traffic. Use copy and paste.

= = = = = = = = = = = = = = = == = = = = = = = = =

/

TJ on Rumble (Videos)

https://rumble.com/user/RealTargetedJustice/channels

/

Please consider a Donation

Targeted Justice is a 501(c)(3) non-profit.

Donations are tax deductible. TJustice2@proton.me

or

by check:

Targeted Justice ​

P.O. Box 15990

Houston, TX 77220

/

Gifts & Tshirts

https://www.bonfire.com/store/targeted-justice-products/

/

1. Please restrict your comments to the content of this post. PAID subscribers can post on any subject in the Chat Room.

Targeted Justice is not a legal or medical firm, and does not provide legal or medical advice. Please consult an appropriate doctor or lawyer. See the bottom of our HOME page - TargetedJustice.com, for a full list of disclaimers.

#DeFundCIA; #DeFundFBI

/