How to Diagnose Havana Syndrome

*Thanks to Dr Len Ber

Havana Syndrome diagnostic criteria were published in 2018. Take this article to your physician, and start the diagnostic process:

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/30828629/

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The Gavel has become the Most Popular TI Podcast in the World!

Analog Ana! (Thanks to Shaun)

Fridays



THE GAVEL

Attorney Ana Toledo

https://rumble.com/c/c-7713973

A Legal Podcast With Attorney Ana Toledo — Fridays At 8 PM EDT / 7 PM CDT

Latest legal and judicial developments for Targeted Individuals in our Quest for Freedom from government weaponization.

Join Analog Ana in Washington, D.C., as the Truth Avalanche happens in our nation.

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