How to Diagnose Havana Syndrome
*Thanks to Dr Len Ber
Havana Syndrome diagnostic criteria were published in 2018. Take this article to your physician, and start the diagnostic process:
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/30828629/
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The Gavel has become the Most Popular TI Podcast in the World!
Analog Ana! (Thanks to Shaun)
Fridays
THE GAVEL
Attorney Ana Toledo
https://rumble.com/c/c-7713973
A Legal Podcast With Attorney Ana Toledo — Fridays At 8 PM EDT / 7 PM CDT
Latest legal and judicial developments for Targeted Individuals in our Quest for Freedom from government weaponization.
Join Analog Ana in Washington, D.C., as the Truth Avalanche happens in our nation.
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Congratulations! Thank you for all you do for us TI'S . By the way, I think you found your stride. Your oratory skills are matched with really good body language creating a very good persona. Nice and relaxed ,but very serious. Oh, I can't leave out that beautiful smile! Ana, you are the greatest!!!
Thank you! ❤️