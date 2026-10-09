Targeted Justice Newsletter

Targeted Justice Newsletter

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Mike Hoehn's avatar
Mike Hoehn
Oct 9

Congratulations! Thank you for all you do for us TI'S . By the way, I think you found your stride. Your oratory skills are matched with really good body language creating a very good persona. Nice and relaxed ,but very serious. Oh, I can't leave out that beautiful smile! Ana, you are the greatest!!!

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Sindee Rayman's avatar
Sindee Rayman
Oct 9

Thank you! ❤️

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