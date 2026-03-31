How to Defeat Remote Neural Monitoring (RNM)

Many Targeted Individuals have reported experiencing Remote Neural Monitoring (RNM). US Patent 3,951,134. - this is old technology that has been available for decades. Some people refer to it as “Synthetic Telepathy” - but this is a misnomer. V2K and RNM are not the same thing.

Here are our suggestions.

Strategy:

If you think they can see thru your eyes - SQUINT, to where you can barely see. If they are watching for your travel plans - REPEAT it with disinformation. Going to Walmart? REPEAT that you are going to Walgreens… Use picture images, instead of words. This requires some practice. Going to Walmart? DO NOT use the word. Think in pictures. Signal disruptors such as the “Silent Knight” can be helpful. See TargetSourceLLC.com

Let us know how it affects you. Post in the comments below.

We also recommend NOT taking your cell phone everywhere. It is easily tracked. The local perps do not have access to most of the information at Schriever Base, because they do not have a Top Secret clearance. However, your phone location can be easily found and exploited using a local Stingray.

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https://rumble.com/c/ManInAmerica

MK Ultra Survivor J.R. Sweet Exposes the Hidden World Under Disneyland SURVIVOR STORIES EP01, Part 2



In Part Two of conversations with J.R. Sweet, an MK Ultra survivor, former CIA-programmed sleeper assassin, and whistleblower born into a Satanic bloodline, we go deeper into the machinery itself. Building on the foundation laid in Part One, J.R. goes beneath Disneyland literally, into a hidden world operating just below the surface of one of the most recognizable places on earth.



He also walks us through "the most dangerous game," accounts of programming embedded inside everyday institutions, and what he believes is a vast network of mind-controlled individuals living among us. This is not an abstract conversation about corruption. It is a firsthand account of specific places, specific mechanisms, and the specific ways human beings are turned into weapons of the state and then discarded.

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