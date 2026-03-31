Targeted Justice Newsletter

Targeted Justice Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Roberto Fuly de Matos's avatar
Roberto Fuly de Matos
2m

Synthetic telepathy is the driving force behind this experiment. They may even have other technologies, like this V2K which, I reiterate, depends on synthetic telepathy. They have Havana Syndrome, which also depends on synthetic telepathy; placing images also depends on synthetic telepathy. Synthetic telepathy is on my frequency, on the directors of Targeted Justice, on Targeted Individuals, and on many other people. To this day, I don't know what this mass experiment is for. There's no way to create a collective dossier, only an individual one. You can manipulate en masse, but you can't say you manipulated 100 individuals. You have to know what I'm talking about.

Reply
Share
Roberto Fuly de Matos's avatar
Roberto Fuly de Matos
1h

But the main technology being used in our experiments is Synthetic Telepathy technology; V2K needs synthetic telepathy to function... This synthetic telepathy technology goes undetected; V2K is impossible to bypass. Synthetic telepathy is used for espionage, among other things...

Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Targeted Justice, Inc · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture