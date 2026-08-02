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Truthbird
2h

I know from personal experience that Proton Mail offers no refuge from online criminals, none whatsoever. If they control your computer, it matter not at all which email application you use.

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Truthbird
2hEdited

Nothing online is secure. It does not matter what privacy tools you employ if the criminals have absolute control of your computer.

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