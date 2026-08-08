Where is your Gratitude?

Every TI should be grateful we have Attorney Ana Toledo on our team. Unfortunately, every week, we receive hate mail criticizing TJ and our leadership team.

When we presented our case, TJ v. Garland at the US Supreme Court, Ana had spent hundreds of hours - preparing, editing, correcting and perfecting our case. Most TI’s have no idea about the volume of work required to prepare a case, or an appeal.

Here is a picture of the documents she carried into court recently for Targeted Justice - more than 2,200 pages of research and filings. Yes - those are 3” binders.

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Where does the donation money go?

It cost more than $9,000 in printing costs and filing fees, to file one appeal for Targeted Justice at the US Supreme Court. Here is what most people don’t know:

How much does it cost to hire a DC lawyer with 30 years of experience, including experience at the U.S. Supreme Court?

Grok AI Answer: Around $1,800 - $2,200/hour and commonly reaching $2,500 or more…

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The entire TI Community should be grateful for the work of Ana Toledo. She could easily walk away and make $1 Million Dollars/ year at a major law firm in DC.

Who will you get to replace her?

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Please sign up for a PAID subscription at Mira!

https://substack.com/@anatoledo

Or

GiveSendGo.com/Toledo

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