Targeted Justice Newsletter

Targeted Justice Newsletter

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Targeted Justice, Inc.'s avatar
Targeted Justice, Inc.
14h

TJ continues to cover her living expenses in DC. Such as rent, food, utilities. She has never been paid one dime for her many hours of work. Most TI’s do not appreciate this…

Please consider a donation.

GiveSendGo.com/Toledo

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Lalainia's avatar
Lalainia
14h

We are so grateful, not enough of us are heard, by design. Our saving Grace, life giving water in a barren desert.

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