NSA revealed how many

As of 2019, FISA court allows illegal FBI surveillance to continue, and the New York Times quotes an NSA source - there are 200,000 Targeted Individuals in the United States. This is very close to the number provided by Targeted Justice in 2018, when we estimated there were about 170,000 Targeted Individuals in the US.

https://www.nytimes.com/2021/04/26/us/politics/fbi-fisa-surveillance.html

FBI Director Kash Patel quoted 278,000 illegal FISA warrants were issued in 2020.

Targeted Justice estimates in 2025, there are more than 300,000 in the United States, in handling codes 3 & 4 of the TSDB. The illegal FISA warrants are issued to the FBI to conduct illegal “Sneak and Peak” operations, as well as other Fusion Center operations.

Please help us repeal the Patriot Act, to stop these illegal violations.

Estimate

To estimate how many Targeted Individuals are in your country, state or city - multiply

= .0009 x population

