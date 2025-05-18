Targeted Justice Newsletter

Susanne Eriksson
4h

I don't hear anything from Sweden! Where are you TI? I know there are lots, at least from my city! However, I think they are more skilled, more psychologically designed here, but can you write something here in Targeted Justice!

D Nelson Neale
7m

I am The Targeted 🎯 individual 🪽🧬⚕️🛡️🔥⚔️⚖️💯🌎 Sikull Memukod Targeted Kill is what the ancient Hebrews called it. Fighting to stay alive and free constantly being set up by law enforcement and sheriff's department recently went to court a day early and had two sheriffs talking about how they were going to grab me when I came in the courtroom loud enough to where I could hear them they even try to get close to me down on the street where I was locking up my bike with a metal chain and padlock looking as if they were slightly worried about that I had a weapon in their eyes. Yes I am the targeted individual San Diego East county it's a horrible existence sincerely D. Nelson Ortega Neale AKA Daniel Dearg Erin Neale. Ana Toledo has been given my information to identify me if they ever get access to the government blacklist. Stay alive strong honest and righteous with dignity and integrity my fellow TI's. 👼🪽🤍🛡️⚕️🧬🌎💯🎯⚖️

