Please post and share!
NSA revealed how many
As of 2019, FISA court allows illegal FBI surveillance to continue, and the New York Times quotes an NSA source - there are 200,000 Targeted Individuals in the United States. This is very close to the number provided by Targeted Justice in 2018, when we estimated there were about 170,000 Targeted Individuals in the US.
https://www.nytimes.com/2021/04/26/us/politics/fbi-fisa-surveillance.html
/
FBI Director Kash Patel quoted 278,000 illegal FISA warrants were issued in 2020.
Targeted Justice estimates in 2025, there are more than 300,000 in the United States, in handling codes 3 & 4 of the TSDB. The illegal FISA warrants are issued to the FBI to conduct illegal “Sneak and Peak” operations, as well as other Fusion Center operations.
Please help us repeal the Patriot Act, to stop these illegal violations.
/
Estimate
To estimate how many Targeted Individuals are in your country, state or city - multiply
= .0009 x population
/
/
/
I don't hear anything from Sweden! Where are you TI? I know there are lots, at least from my city! However, I think they are more skilled, more psychologically designed here, but can you write something here in Targeted Justice!
I am The Targeted 🎯 individual 🧬⚕️🛡️🔥⚔️⚖️💯🌎 Sikull Memukod Targeted Kill is what the ancient Hebrews called it. Fighting to stay alive and free constantly being set up by law enforcement and sheriff's department recently went to court a day early and had two sheriffs talking about how they were going to grab me when I came in the courtroom loud enough to where I could hear them they even try to get close to me down on the street where I was locking up my bike with a metal chain and padlock looking as if they were slightly worried about that I had a weapon in their eyes. Yes I am the targeted individual San Diego East county it's a horrible existence sincerely D. Nelson Ortega Neale AKA Daniel Dearg Erin Neale. Ana Toledo has been given my information to identify me if they ever get access to the government blacklist. Stay alive strong honest and righteous with dignity and integrity my fellow TI's. 👼🤍🛡️⚕️🧬🌎💯🎯⚖️