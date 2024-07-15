How is the Space Force structured?
The Space Force Operations is organized into nine Deltas. A Delta is like a WING in the Air Force, and underneath it is a number of Squadrons.
Delta 2 - Tracking of Space objects - https://www.space-track.org/auth/login
Delta 3 - Electromagnetic Warfare - Squadrons 4, 5, 16, & 23 (operate the Vircators)
Delta 4 - Buckley SFB, Colo. Missile Warning
Delta 6 - Satellite Control Network - maintain the satellites in the proper orbit
Delta 7 - Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance (ISR)
Delta 8 - Satellite Communications for all of the Military and the President
Delta 9 - Orbital Warfare (Nine different weapon systems in orbit)
Delta 18 - Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio National Space Intelligence Center
Delta PNT - Manage the GPS satellites
Compare this to the 60 Minutes interview of Air Force Secretary Deborah Lee James in 2015:
David Martin: Does the U.S. have any weapons in space?
Deborah Lee James: No, we do not.
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/rare-look-at-space-command-satellite-defense-60-minutes/
Space Force Almanac
Provides the data, number, titles and assignments for Space Force personnel
Note that 1,679 enlisted and 1,704 officers are involved in daily operations (3383 personnel)
About 18% of the Space Force is women
Still think the Space Force is not operating Electromagnetic Weapons, like the Vircator? They now have an entire Division named “Electromagnetic Warfare.” Space Delta 3.
Download the Almanac of the Space Force:
https://www.airandspaceforces.com/app/uploads/2024/06/Almanac2024_US-Space-Force-1.pdf
Space Force satellites (begins page 149)
https://www.airandspaceforces.com/app/uploads/2024/06/Almanac2024_Weapons_V2.pdf
Space Force Architecture. courtesy of wikipedia.org
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Structure_of_the_United_States_Space_Force
Assassination Attempt
While we may feel anger and frustration with this week’s tragic event, it is crucial that we respond with wisdom. Targeted Justice urges our members to refrain from posting threats of violence or even remotely hinting at it. TJ disavows all threats of violence and has zero tolerance for them on our platforms. If you see someone posting threats, please report it to TJustice2@proton.me
Let us fight back with our words, our votes, and our unwavering commitment to freedom and justice.
Todd Callender’s class action
Help us monitor the news at US Space Force
https://www.petersonschriever.spaceforce.mil/Newsroom/News/
That Space Base Delta 1 insignia sums them up pretty well: 6 in the middle, 6 heads, 6 claws. I guess they stopped using as many wizards, dragons, and grey aliens as they started with. Not as much there to pick apart anymore.
Our well-trained minds are all we need.