How is the Space Force structured?

The Space Force Operations is organized into nine Deltas. A Delta is like a WING in the Air Force, and underneath it is a number of Squadrons.

Delta 2 - Tracking of Space objects - https://www.space-track.org/auth/login

Delta 3 - Electromagnetic Warfare - Squadrons 4, 5, 16, & 23 (operate the Vircators)

Delta 4 - Buckley SFB, Colo. Missile Warning

Delta 6 - Satellite Control Network - maintain the satellites in the proper orbit

Delta 7 - Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance (ISR)

Delta 8 - Satellite Communications for all of the Military and the President

Delta 9 - Orbital Warfare (Nine different weapon systems in orbit)

Delta 18 - Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio National Space Intelligence Center

Delta PNT - Manage the GPS satellites

/

Compare this to the 60 Minutes interview of Air Force Secretary Deborah Lee James in 2015:

David Martin: Does the U.S. have any weapons in space? Deborah Lee James: No, we do not.

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/rare-look-at-space-command-satellite-defense-60-minutes/

/

Space Force Almanac

Provides the data, number, titles and assignments for Space Force personnel

Note that 1,679 enlisted and 1,704 officers are involved in daily operations (3383 personnel)

About 18% of the Space Force is women

Still think the Space Force is not operating Electromagnetic Weapons, like the Vircator? They now have an entire Division named “Electromagnetic Warfare.” Space Delta 3.

Download the Almanac of the Space Force: https://www.airandspaceforces.com/app/uploads/2024/06/Almanac2024_US-Space-Force-1.pdf

Space Force satellites (begins page 149)

https://www.airandspaceforces.com/app/uploads/2024/06/Almanac2024_Weapons_V2.pdf

Space Force Architecture. courtesy of wikipedia.org

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Structure_of_the_United_States_Space_Force

/

Assassination Attempt

While we may feel anger and frustration with this week’s tragic event, it is crucial that we respond with wisdom. Targeted Justice urges our members to refrain from posting threats of violence or even remotely hinting at it. TJ disavows all threats of violence and has zero tolerance for them on our platforms. If you see someone posting threats, please report it to TJustice2@proton.me

Let us fight back with our words, our votes, and our unwavering commitment to freedom and justice.

/

Todd Callender’s class action

/

Help us monitor the news at US Space Force

https://www.petersonschriever.spaceforce.mil/Newsroom/News/

/

More Hacking of the TJ router. Who is accessing our router?

/

Targeted Action 2024

https://www.targetedjustice.com/targeted-action-2024.html

Cost to REGISTER is a $25 donation. https://pay.cornerstone.cc/targetedjustice

/

After August 1st, registration is $35.

After August 15th, registration is $45.

Register on-site, after August 27th is $50.

You are not fully registered, until you make the donation.

Funds will be used for security, transportation, facility rental and one meal.

/

216 people have already signed up for Targeted Action 2024.

Don’t miss out - the largest TI event ever organized.

Tshirts

https://www.etsy.com/shop/TargetedJustice?

/

Dr Len Ber’s - Latest Episodes

/

/

Please consider a Donation

Targeted Justice is a 501(c)(3) non-profit.

We are representatives of the news media per 5 USC 552(a)(4)(A)(ii)(III).

Donations are tax deductible. TJustice2@proton.me

or

by check:

Targeted Justice ​

P.O. Box 15990

Houston, TX 77220

/

Gifts & Tshirts

https://www.etsy.com/shop/TargetedJustice

https://www.bonfire.com/store/targeted-justice-products/

/

1. Please restrict your comments to the content of this post. PAID subscribers can post in the Chat Room.

2. TJ generally does not allow the promotion of for-profit goods or services, without our approval.

3. TJ does not allow defamatory statements about your neighbors or your ex, or comments about skin color.

Targeted Justice is not a legal or medical firm, and does not provide legal or medical advice. Please consult an appropriate doctor or lawyer. See the bottom of our HOME page - TargetedJustice.com, for a full list of disclaimers.

#DeFundCIA; #DeFundFBI

/

/