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Targeted Justice Newsletter

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Abigail Joy Starke's avatar
Abigail Joy Starke
7h

This is horrible!!!

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Brandon's avatar
Brandon
4h

I'm not a whistleblower, a scientist, or anything, yet I'm targeted with V2k and gangstalking for some reason I don't know

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