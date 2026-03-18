A bank robbery occurs - does the US Space Force and C1A know who did it? YES! They know the GPS coordinates of everyone that was at the crime scene.

The police report that a shooter was hidden and firing at cars on the freeway. Who knows his identity? The US Space Force and the C1A.

The J6 Pipe Bomber. Who is this person at these exact coordinates? Who would know? The US Space Force and the C1A know exactly who this person is.

Just give them the time of day and the approximate GPS coordinates - they can give you every name and identity.

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US Space Force and C1A know who the killers are!

The U.S. still has 7,000–9,500 unsolved homicides each year (clearance rate hovers around 50–58%). Most are local shootings with no witnesses or video. Below are the most documented recent examples where the killer remains unidentified.

1. Pittsburgh Airbnb Mass Shooting (April 17, 2022 – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania) Two teenage boys were killed and several others wounded during a large party at an Airbnb rental.

2. Jason Marous Murder (January 6, 2023 – Fort Lauderdale, Florida) 36-year-old Jason Marous was shot dead while sitting in his parked car outside his apartment complex.

3. Multiple Washington, D.C. Unsolved Shootings (2025)The Metropolitan Police Department maintains an active “Major Case / Unsolved Homicides – 2025” list with several cases where the shooter has not been identified. Notable examples:

Francois Adkins (September 1, 2025)

Alex Alexander (May 3, 2025)

Junior Almozard (December 27, 2025)

Several others (full list on MPDC website).

All are open shootings with no named suspects.

4. Kareem Daveiga-Booth Murder (January 21, 2025 – Oklahoma City, Oklahoma) 20-year-old Kareem Daveiga-Booth was gunned down with multiple gunshot wounds on Ridgewood Street. No suspect has been identified or arrested.

5. Ongoing Additional Victims in the Long Island Serial Killer Case (active into 2020s) Rex Heuermann was arrested and charged with several Gilgo Beach murders (starting 2023), investigators believe one or more additional unidentified perpetrators are responsible for other victims in the same area.