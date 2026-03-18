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Abraham Makul's avatar
Abraham Makul
5h

What really seems ODD to me is we had a meteorite fall over Lake Erie and Cleveland and "supposedly" land in Medina Ohio. No one announced a meteor coming our way. No government, NASA, NOAA , nobody. "Supposedly" it weighed 7000 pounds and was 6'x6". Nothing has been found because it "dissolved in the atmosphere". People here were freaked out. They hear loud booms and their homes shook. Allot of folks caught it on camera about 9:00 AM in broad daylight.

Now don't ya think a 7000 pound rock might hurt some folks if it hit a building or a road or a forest? Somehow I find that equally a form of targeting with no warning and no evidence of particles landing anywhere. If anyone can comment I sure would love your opinion. No judgements if you think I'm nutty. LOL. Of course I am, I'm a TI. You know what I mean. But I do think it's odd.

I live here in Cleveland. It was all the rage.

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Pete Ross's avatar
Pete Ross
5h

secret weapon

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