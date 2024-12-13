Attorney Ana Toledo, Richard Lighthouse, Melissa from “Chosen Heroes” and others will be joining our monthly meeting.

Texas TI meeting - Saturday, 14 Dec 2024, 9am - 11am

Onion Creek, 3106 White Oak Dr, Houston, TX 77007

Join online to ask questions.

https://rumble.com/v5ypu9w-targeted-justice-monthly-christmas-meeting-the-onion-creek-cafe.html

FBI Director, Chris Wray will resign

Chris Wray, who has a record of setting up innocent men in fake kidnapping plots, spying on Catholics at church, raiding the homes of peaceful pro-life activists, terrorizing J6 protesters, and targeting parents at school board meetings, announced he will be resigning in January before Trump fires him.

“The resignation of Christopher Wray is a great day for America as it will end the Weaponization of what has become known as the United States Department of Injustice. I just don’t know what happened to him. We will now restore the Rule of Law for all Americans.” - President Trump

P.S. - Targeted Justice currently has three lawsuits against the corrupt FBI.

“There is only one kind of freedom and that’s individual liberty. Our lives come from our creator and our liberty comes from our creator. It has nothing to do with government granting it.” -Ron Paul

United States Air Forces Central Command

US Air Forces Central Command - Shaw Air Force Base

United States Air Forces Central Command (USAFCENT/AFCENT) is headquartered at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina. It is the Air Force Service Component of United States Central Command (USCENTCOM), a joint Department of Defense combatant command responsible for U.S. security interests in 27 nations that stretch from the Horn of Africa through the Persian Gulf region, into Central Asia.

Targeted Individuals should understand that the U.S. Space Force reports to the U.S. Air Force. USSF is subject to orders from the Secretary of the USAF. This is part of the structure of the U.S. military at the Pentagon.

This shows that people with higher rank and authority, do not necessarily know what is going on. Each person must be “read into the SCIF - Secure Compartmented Information File.”

VOLUNTEERS

If you would like to volunteer for Targeted Justice, please send an email to TJustice2@proton.me (put VOLUNTEER in the subject line):

1. Full name, Email and phone number (yes - we want to talk to you)

2. Please tell us what areas you would like to work on - research, govt relations, podcasts, etc.

TJ on Rumble (Videos)

https://rumble.com/user/RealTargetedJustice/channels

#DeFundCIA; #DeFundFBI

