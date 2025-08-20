Targeted Justice Newsletter

WHY do we even HAVE a Dept. of Homeland Security? The whole thing is based on the LIE that foreigners attacked the US on 9/11.

What’s Wrong with House Bill HR4971?

1. The Watchlist was authorized by Homeland Security Presidential Directive (HSPD-6). It has never been authorized by Congress. This is a sneaky way to legitimize this illegal and unconstitutional list. Per the Office of Inspector General (OIG), 97% of the names have “No known ties to terrorism.”

2. The Bill basically says that anything authorized by the Watchlisting Advisory Council is pre-approved. The criminals on this Council are mind-controlled Deep Staters. The C1A controls them.

3. An audit will be performed to determine - “If all information contained in each such Department nomination is free from error.” The problem is - they won’t review the reason that the person was nominated! They will simply double check your address, birthday, phone number, etc.

4. They are admitting there will be successors to the Watchlist, because it will eventually be shut down by a US Court case. “… successors of such watchlist or other terrorism databases.”

5. The Bill asks for a report each year, for the number of corrections issued. They are not interested in the total number of people contained on the Watchlist or TSDB. Outrageous.

6. The Intercept published a leaked version of “Watchlisting Guidance,” proving that it is grossly illegal.

https://theintercept.com/document/march-2013-watchlisting-guidance/

