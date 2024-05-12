”Silent Weapons: Targeting Americans in the Homeland”
Anomalous Health Incidents or Havana Syndrome
Testimony this past week in front of the Homeland Security Committee reveals that the CIA’s secret neuroweapons are real. The CIA is likely behind the cover up.
Full Hearing, 1 hour 24 minutes:
https://homeland.house.gov/hearing/silent-weapons-examining-foreign-anomalous-health-incidents-targeting-americans-in-the-homeland/
Witness testimony:
https://homeland.house.gov/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/2024-05-08-CTI-HRG-Testimony.pdf
/
Please share and post
The government criminals continue to block the sharing of this important scientific information. Please share and post this text and image for Richard Lighthouse:
= = = = = = =
The New Standard Model of Elementary Particles (1024-QAM)
RLighthouse.com
https://independent.academia.edu/RichardLighthouse
/
Morgellons Call
Morgellons Conference Call featuring Ms GI Jane is resuming this Wednesday. Please join in.
/
Quotes about the CIA criminals:
"The CIA formed ISIS."
- Wayne Madsen, former Naval Officer and NSA Officer
"The CIA is funding ISIS through secret Swiss Bank accounts."
- Dr Scott Bennett, Army Intelligence Officer
"There is no al-Qaeda. The so called al-Qaeda that we see are actually with Mossad & CIA ...trained mercenary gangs"
- Robin Cook, British Foreign Secretary
The CIA and FBI “are behind most, if not all terrorism."
- Ted Gunderson, former FBI Chief
“I was a CIA director, we lied, we cheated, we stole… we had entire training courses."
-- Mike Pompeo, former CIA Director
“The CIA owns everyone of any significance in the major media.”
- William Colby, former CIA Director
/
#DeFundCIA
#ExposeCIAfraud
#CIA-ClownsIdiotsA-holes
/
Please consider a Donation
Targeted Justice is a 501(c)(3) non-profit. Donations are tax deductible. TJustice2@proton.me
https://pay.cornerstone.cc/targetedjustice
or
https://www.patreon.com/TargetedJustice
by check:
Targeted Justice
P.O. Box 15990
Houston, TX 77220
/
Gifts & Tshirts
https://www.etsy.com/shop/TargetedJustice?ref=shop_sugg_market
https://www.bonfire.com/store/targeted-justice-products/
/
1. Please restrict your comments to the content of this post. PAID subscribers can post in the Chat Room.
2. TJ generally does not allow the promotion of for-profit goods or services, without our approval.
3. TJ does not allow defamatory statements about your neighbors or your ex.
Targeted Justice is not a legal or medical firm, and does not provide legal or medical advice. Please consult an appropriate doctor or lawyer. See the bottom of our HOME page - TargetedJustice.com, for a full list of disclaimers.
/
/
"I never would have agreed to the formulation of the Central Intelligence Agency back in forty-seven, if I had known it would become the American Gestapo." ― Pres. Harry S. Truman
https://tinyurl.com/3ae9uejp
"I hate pointing out the obvious but the State Department is lying or scientifically dumb or both. These weapons are well known since the 1960's and they only have to talk to the CIA or DoD to learn about them.
They claim a "handful" of U.S. citizens have complained about the same symptoms but that is a lie, I have seen all the emails and letters to them. It is in the 10's of thousands. The U.S. government has become so corrupt or incompetent that they don't represent the country's values anymore since Kennedy's assassination." - Dr. Robert Duncan on Havana Syndrome
https://x.com/realDevian/status/1759323581345837096
This means that hordes of hell have less and less opportunity to hide in their darkness. Their conceit is waning and is giving way to fear. They are now more dangerous than ever. They intend to do more damage because they know their time is numbered