”Silent Weapons: Targeting Americans in the Homeland”

Anomalous Health Incidents or Havana Syndrome

Testimony this past week in front of the Homeland Security Committee reveals that the CIA’s secret neuroweapons are real. The CIA is likely behind the cover up.

Full Hearing, 1 hour 24 minutes:

https://homeland.house.gov/hearing/silent-weapons-examining-foreign-anomalous-health-incidents-targeting-americans-in-the-homeland/

Witness testimony:

https://homeland.house.gov/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/2024-05-08-CTI-HRG-Testimony.pdf

Quotes about the CIA criminals:

"The CIA formed ISIS."

- Wayne Madsen, former Naval Officer and NSA Officer



"The CIA is funding ISIS through secret Swiss Bank accounts."

- Dr Scott Bennett, Army Intelligence Officer



"There is no al-Qaeda. The so called al-Qaeda that we see are actually with Mossad & CIA ...trained mercenary gangs"

- Robin Cook, British Foreign Secretary



The CIA and FBI “are behind most, if not all terrorism."

- Ted Gunderson, former FBI Chief



“I was a CIA director, we lied, we cheated, we stole… we had entire training courses."

-- Mike Pompeo, former CIA Director



“The CIA owns everyone of any significance in the major media.”

- William Colby, former CIA Director

