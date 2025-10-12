If you haven’t seen Control Factor (2003), which is about a Targeted Individual - you may want to watch it.

It seems that someone from the C1A was talking to the screen writer, John Dumbrow.

Several news articles and reports document the CIA's involvement in influencing, editing, and shaping Hollywood movie and TV scripts, often through direct collaboration with filmmakers to ensure favorable portrayals. This includes providing access to resources, suggesting alterations, and exercising editorial control in exchange for support. Below, we outline key examples from various sources, representing a range of media outlets and perspectives.

Specific Films and Examples of CIA Involvement:

Zero Dark Thirty (2012): The CIA cooperated extensively with director Kathryn Bigelow and screenwriter Mark Boal, granting access to classified details like floor plans of Osama bin Laden's compound and mission specifics. Internal emails showed the agency's enthusiasm for the project, which depicted torture as key to capturing bin Laden, though this portrayal faced criticism for inaccuracy from senators like Dianne Feinstein and John McCain. The film also received support from the Pentagon and CIA, which regularly assist projects portraying them positively while denying help to critical ones. Additionally, the CIA offered advice and access to its headquarters for productions like this that align with agency interests.

Argo (2012): Directed by Ben Affleck, the film was the first permitted to shoot inside CIA headquarters, allowing for a heroic depiction of the agency during the Iran hostage crisis rescue, though it took factual liberties by downplaying Canada's role and dramatizing the escape. The story drew from a real CIA operation involving a fake movie project, with contributions from ex-CIA agent Tony Mendez and Hollywood makeup artist John Chambers, who earned a CIA medal for his work.

The Sum of All Fears (2002): CIA liaison Chase Brandon was on set to advise during production, providing Ben Affleck access to agency analysts and ensuring a positive portrayal. The script included scenes emphasizing the CIA's importance in averting crises, reflecting the agency's input for authenticity and cheerleading.

Alias (TV series, 2001-2006): The CIA's Film Industry Liaison collaborated with writers in the first season to educate them on tradecraft, shaping the show's depiction of agency operations. Star Jennifer Garner filmed a CIA recruitment video as part of the tie-in.

The Americans (TV series, 2013-2018): The CIA had script approval rights during filming to align portrayals with its interests, drawing from ex-CIA officer Joe Weisberg's experiences, which underwent agency review for classification.

Other Films with Editorial Control: Broader reports reveal the CIA and Pentagon's systematic scrubbing of scripts to remove references to war crimes, corruption, torture, and other sensitive issues in thousands of productions. Examples include Iron Man, Lone Survivor, The Longest Day, and franchises like James Bond and Jack Ryan. Films like The Bourne Identity and The Recruit received CIA support, including suggested script changes for more positive or accurate depictions, in exchange for access to facilities and expertise. Additional collaborations occurred on Homeland and Black Hawk Down.

These instances stem from the CIA's post-1990s strategy to engage Hollywood proactively, often through liaisons like Chase Brandon, to counter negative perceptions and recruit talent. While some involvement is advisory, it frequently involves direct script edits or approvals to shape narratives. Note that viewpoints in media can be biased, but these reports are substantiated by FOIA documents, emails, and insider accounts. For balance, official CIA histories sometimes downplay this role, focusing instead on historical collaborations like those with its predecessor, the OSS.

Multiple articles and reports on the CIA's involvement with Hollywood explicitly name specific CIA employees, officers, and liaisons who contributed to script reviews, on-set advising, consultations, or promotional efforts. These individuals often served in official roles like entertainment industry liaisons or public affairs officers. Below is a summary of key names drawn from credible sources, including brief context for their involvement.

Name - Role/Position - Context of Hollywood Involvement

Chase Brandon

Entertainment Industry Liaison (hired 1996)

Served as technical consultant on Alias (first season), advised on set for The Sum of All Fears, and collaborated with studios to shape positive CIA portrayals in films and TV.

George Little

Director of Public Affairs

Provided support and excitement for Zero Dark Thirty, including emails coordinating with filmmakers and offering premiere tickets; discussed high-profile projects like the Boal-Bigelow film.

Marie E. Harf

Spokesperson

Advocated for Zero Dark Thirty over competing projects, emphasizing its promotional value; shared notes on meetings with filmmakers and agency admiration for related works like The Hurt Locker.

John MacGaffin

Former Deputy Director

Offered consulting for Homeland after its second season, guiding writers and actors during annual D.C. visits with retired agency personnel.

Michael Morell

Deputy Director

Held conversations with screenwriter Mark Boal for Zero Dark Thirty (June 2011); expressed support for the project and admiration for director Kathryn Bigelow's prior work.

Paul Barry

Entertainment Industry Liaison Officer

Stated in interviews that Hollywood is the public's primary source of CIA knowledge, highlighting the agency's active role in shaping narratives.

John Rizzo

Agency Attorney (2007)

Bragged about the CIA's "very active Hollywood network" in internal discussions, underscoring broad influence on productions.

Leon Panetta

CIA Director (at the time)

Shared classified details with Zero Dark Thirty filmmakers, including allowing screenwriter Mark Boal to attend a closed bin Laden operation meeting; hoped for a positive portrayal (e.g., Al Pacino playing him).

John Kiriakou

Former CIA Officer

Commented on celebrity tours of CIA headquarters (e.g., for Harrison Ford and Ben Affleck), questioning access for Hollywood figures in a secure facility.

These names appear in declassified documents, FOIA releases, and journalistic investigations, often tied to post-1990s efforts to improve the agency's public image. Note that while some roles (like liaisons) are overt, details on their full contributions can be limited due to classification. For deeper dives, sources like Tricia Jenkins' book The CIA in Hollywood compile extensive examples.

“These [NSA] programs were never about terrorism: they’re about economic spying, social control, and diplomatic manipulation. They’re about power.”

— Edward Snowden

