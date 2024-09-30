Sarah Westall

One of the most popular independent journalists in the world, is joining our team.

We are honored.

Sarah Westall is a successful entrepreneur. She has a science engineering degree and was a Director at USWEST which built the internet back in the 90’s. She taught at the UofMN Carlson Business school, and her podcast ranks in 4 dozen plus countries in Apple Podcast Business News, and has been a top 10 ranking in the USA, Canada, UK, and Australia. Her show features leaders in Business, Government, Society, and Science. Sarah is known for her interviews of the most outstanding thinkers of our time. Sarah’s current focus is on free speech rights and raising awareness of crimes against humanity, such as the Targeting Program. She came together with fellow podcasters and journalists to sue Google for violating the 1st amendment by serving as a government partner and actor to delete channels and silence speech. Sara’s website is SarahWestall.com

https://x.com/sarah_westall

Sign up for her Substack:

/

Analog Electric Meters

Some TI’s have complained about the EMF from smart meters. This is a complex subject, and some Public Utility Commissions allow residents to change out their smart meter. Read the rules in your state by researching the records of the Public Utility Commission (PUC).

One source for analog meters:

https://www.electrahealth.com/Analog-Electric-Meter--Watthour-Meter--Analog-Only-Electric-Utility-Meter_p_51.html

https://www.electrahealth.com/Analog-Electric-Meter--Watthour-Meter--Analog-Only-Electric-Utility-Meter_p_51.html

/

Volunteers:

Here’s your chance to help shut down the Targeting program. If you would like to volunteer for Targeted Justice, please send an email to TJustice2@proton.me (put VOLUNTEER in the subject line):

Full name, Email and phone number (yes - we want to talk to you) Skills & interests - such as accounting, graphic design, public relations, research, etc. Please give us details on how you can help, and what areas you would like to work on. /

/

TJ on Rumble (Videos)

https://rumble.com/user/RealTargetedJustice

/

Blocked?

Note the government criminals may have blocked the newsletter to your email address.

Try signing up with another email, or check our substack each week at

TargetedJustice.substack.com

/

Please consider a Donation

Targeted Justice is a 501(c)(3) non-profit.

Donations are tax deductible. TJustice2@proton.me

or

by check:

Targeted Justice ​

P.O. Box 15990

Houston, TX 77220

/

Gifts & Tshirts

https://www.bonfire.com/store/targeted-justice-products/

/

1. Please restrict your comments to the content of this post. PAID subscribers can post on any subject in the Chat Room.

Targeted Justice is not a legal or medical firm, and does not provide legal or medical advice. Please consult an appropriate doctor or lawyer. See the bottom of our HOME page - TargetedJustice.com, for a full list of disclaimers.

#DeFundCIA; #DeFundFBI

/

/

/

/