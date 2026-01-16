U.S. Patent 4,345,220 - Vircator

The Vircators are manufactured at 2700 Merced St in San Leandro, California. Let’s look at their government contracts.

Prime contracts with the company(s) at 2700 Merced, San Leandro, total more than $110 MM since 2000. The name of the award indicates they are still making electromagnetic weapons - see 2024 contract for electromagnetic systems and simulators. They also worked as a subcontractor on contracts totaling more than $1Billion. They have new owners as of 2024 - Física Applied Technologies.

Grok: Please identify government contracts with the company located at 2700 Merced in San Leandro, since 2000.

The company located at 2700 Merced St in San Leandro, California, is Fisica Applied Technologies, Inc., a defense contractor specializing in airborne and ground-based antennas, electromagnetic systems, simulators, and related technologies for defense applications. The company was formed in 2024 through the $200 million acquisition of three businesses (ATI, Datron, and Randtron) from L3Harris Technologies. Prior to that, the entity at this address operated as L3Harris Applied Technologies (and previously as L-3 Communications Pulse Sciences) following L3’s acquisition of Titan Corporation in 2005. Before 2005, it was known as the Pulse Sciences Division of Titan Corporation.

Since 2000, this entity has received numerous federal government contracts, primarily from the Department of Defense (DoD), for products and services such as antennas, radiation technology equipment, pulse power systems, repair services, and simulators. Detailed transaction data is available on USASpending.gov from FY 2008 onward (earlier data is summarized or under predecessor names). Total prime contract awards are approximately $37.6 million, with additional subcontracts exceeding $73 million. Contracts before 2005 were awarded under Titan Corporation, and those from 2005 to 2024 were typically under L3 or L3Harris, but all relate to the operations at this address. The list below includes all identifiable contracts from available sources, grouped by year where possible. Note that this is not exhaustive, as some contracts may be classified or not publicly detailed, and totals reflect obligated amounts where known.

Key Contracts Since 2000 (Prime Awards)

Pre-2005 (Under Titan Pulse Sciences Division): Titan Corporation (parent) had broad DoD contracts involving pulse power and electromagnetic systems, including a $163.9 million contract from the U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command in 2005 for Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, and High-Yield Explosive (CBRNE) consequence management (ID: Unknown, Agency: DoD, Amount: $163.9M, Period: Started 2005, Description: Planning, analysis, exercise, and IT services for CBRNE operations; the Pulse Sciences Division contributed to electromagnetic simulators and related tech). $350 million multi-year IDIQ contract from the Department of Homeland Security in 2006 (ID: Unknown, Agency: DHS, Amount: $350M, Period: 2006, Description: Support for the National Exercise Program; inherited from Titan and involved pulse power applications for defense simulations). Additional Titan contracts included $112.1 million in 2003 for translation services (Agency: DoD, but not division-specific) and various research contracts with Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory for Titan laser systems exploring high-energy pulse power for fundamental science and nuclear weapons effects (ID: NAS2-10380, Agency: NASA/DoD, Amount: Unknown, Period: 1980s-2000s, Description: Titan Probe Technology Assessment and Development Plan Study, including pulse capability for stellar conditions and threat protection).



2005-2023 (Under L-3 Pulse Sciences / L3 Applied Technologies / L3Harris Applied Technologies):

FY 2008 total spending: $4,369,296 (Multiple awards, Agency: DoD, Description: Radiation technology equipment and components, including flash X-ray systems). FY 2009 total spending: $11,565,287 (Multiple awards, Agency: DoD, Description: Electromagnetic systems and simulators). FY 2010 total spending: $6,695,672 (Multiple awards, Agency: DoD, Description: Airborne antennas and defense systems). FY 2011 total spending: $5,597,128 (Multiple awards, Agency: DoD, Description: Pulse power systems for ISR and electronic warfare). HDTRA119F0006 (IDV: HDTRA113D0002, Year: 2018, Agency: Defense Threat Reduction Agency, Amount: $14.3M, Period: Started 12/10/2018, Description: Radiation technology equipment and components). N0016418P0085 (Year: 2018, Agency: DoD, Amount: Unknown, Period: 2018, Description: Contract for applied technologies support). W911QX21F0174 (IDV: W911QX21D0005, Year: 2021, Agency: DoD, Amount: Unknown, Period: 2021, Description: Electromagnetic systems). W911QX21F0188 (IDV: W911QX21D0005, Year: 2021, Agency: DoD, Amount: Unknown, Period: 2021, Description: Defense products and simulators). SPE4A722P5109 (Year: 2022, Agency: DoD, Amount: Unknown, Period: 2022, Description: Applied technologies equipment). N0038323FT205 (IDV: N0038322GT201, Year: 2023, Agency: Naval Supply Systems Command, Amount: $2.1M, Period: Started 9/28/2023, Description: Aviation parts and auxiliary equipment). SPRBL123F0213 (IDV: SPRBL123D0021, Year: 2023, Agency: DoD, Amount: Unknown, Period: 2023, Description: Defense contract support).



2024+ (Under Fisica Applied Technologies):

W911QX24F0080 (IDV: W911QX21D0005, Year: 2024, Agency: DoD, Amount: Unknown, Period: 2024, Description: Electromagnetic systems and simulators). SPRBL125D0001 (IDV, Year: 2024, Agency: DoD, Amount: Unknown, Period: 2024, Description: Defense products). N0038325C002N (Year: 2025, Agency: DoD, Amount: Unknown, Period: 2025, Description: Contract to Fisica). N0038325F0055 (IDV: N0038322GT201, Year: 2025, Agency: Naval Supply Systems Command, Amount: $115.7K, Period: Started 9/11/2025, Description: Aviation equipment). 15--plate,structural,ai (Year: 2025, Agency: DoD, Amount: $27,292, Period: 2025, Description: Aircraft structural parts; NAICS 336413 - Other Aircraft Parts and Auxiliary Equipment Manufacturing). Repair Services Mini Mutes (Year: 2025, Agency: DoD, Amount: $270,000, Period: 2025, Description: Repair of specialized equipment).



Additional Notes

Most contracts are firm-fixed-price or cost-plus-fixed-fee, with a focus on DoD agencies like the Army, Navy, and Defense Threat Reduction Agency.

Total awards under L3Harris (parent) are much larger ($181B+ company-wide), but the above are specific to the Applied Technologies division at this address.

For a complete list, refer to USASpending.gov using the UEI GXRFARNF7PN3 or CAGE 1TS25, or search for predecessor names. Contracts may include IDIQ vehicles allowing multiple task orders.

The entity also has subcontracts (e.g., $73.4M) with primes like General Dynamics and Raytheon, but the query focuses on direct government contracts.

This information is based on public records from USASpending.gov, GovTribe, HigherGov, and related sources.

Did you notice contracts for “flash x-ray systems”?

What could the Space Force do with that?

What does the C1A teach their employees?

Deny everything

Admit nothing

Attack with counter-accusations - John Kiriakou, former C1A employee

\