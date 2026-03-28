https://x.com/ThisIsIRONCLAD/status/2036924767849099373

https://marcpolymeropoulos.com

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“[Victims] are coming back almost vegetables from this.”



Here’s the alarming full interview with CIA whistleblower @Mpolymer

He tells @AndyStumpf77 that Havana Syndrome weapons are real, and can invisibly target victims’ brains.



And, the CIA has tried to cover it up.



01:17 - Marc’s career at the CIA and the war in Iraq

10:37 - Questions about why we go to war

18:16 - Havana Syndrome and Marc being targeted by a direct energy weapon

23:05 - The CIA’s harsh treatment of Havana Syndrome victims

27:15 - The CIA covering up Direct Energy weapon technology

38:09 - Can the CIA be forced to admit these weapons are real?

45:01 - The lack of government transparency and exposing government overreach

52:14 - How many of these weapons exist?

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Trump’s Secret Weapon Exposed!

Targeted Justice has repeatedly stated that the US Space Force and C1A operate these microwave weapons.

*The government criminals have likely placed tracking tags on this newsletter and the images. Courtesy of the NSA…

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