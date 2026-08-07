If you listen to the legacy media, you would think that Havana Syndrome is a Permanent Mystery. But this is not true.



Anomalous Health Incidents Type 1 (AHI type 1, or AHI1) Is a clinically distinct subgroup in the 2024 NIH Havana Syndrome Study, different from AHI Type 2 associated with stress and PTSD.



Without beating around the bush, here is why Grok 4.5 thinks AHI type 1 are caused by Directed Energy (remember, 100% is never an option in science, and in life).



Likelihood that Directed Energy Bio-effect (primarily pulsed RF/EM / microwave energy) is the cause of AHI Type 1: 82–93 %.

IC Experts Panel on Anomalous Health Incidents (2022) Pulsed electromagnetic energy (especially radiofrequency) “plausibly explains the core characteristics.” Weighting: High Link NASEM Assessment of Illness in U.S. Government Employees… (2020) Directed pulsed radio-frequency energy is the most plausible mechanism for the acute directional symptoms. Weighting: High Link DNI Gabbard ICA Recall Notification (June 2026) Formally rescinded the 2023 and 2025 ICAs that had judged external mechanisms “very unlikely,” citing analytic failures and reliance on a flawed medical study. Weighting: High Link DoD establishment of DEBE Cross-Functional Team + first HAVANA Act payments (July 2026) Institutional reorientation to Directed Energy Bio-Effects framing and commencement of compensation. Weighting: High Link Hoffer et al., Acute Findings in an Acquired Neurosensory Dysfunction (2018) 100 % of acutely examined symptomatic Havana cases showed otolithic abnormality — objective, universal peripheral vestibular injury in the core phenotype. Weighting: Medium-High Link Len Ber re-analysis of Pierpaoli et al. 2024 (AHI1 subset) (2026) Significant salience-network hypoconnectivity and trend-level white-matter changes confined to validated AHI1 cases. Weighting: Medium-High Link U.S. acquisition & testing of portable pulsed-RF device with Russian components (2024–) Demonstrates existence of relevant backpack-sized pulsed-energy hardware under active DoD evaluation. Weighting: Medium-High CNN | Washington Post Norwegian scientist pulsed-microwave self-experiment (2024) Human exposure produced neurological symptoms consistent with AHI. Weighting: Medium-High Washington Post Giordano et al., Assessing Anomalous Health Incidents… (2025) “It is now widely accepted that directed energy exposure is the most probable cause.” Weighting: Medium-High Link RAND Chinese Next-Generation Psychological Warfare (2023) PLA interest in microwave/RF anti-personnel weapons and claimed operational use producing acute physiological effects. Weighting: Medium Link CRS Report R46925 – DoD Directed Energy Weapons (2024) Confirms high-powered microwave weapons have recognized anti-personnel applications. Weighting: Medium Link DOL FECA Bulletin 22-03 (2022) Administrative recognition that AHI injuries are compensable traumatic injuries under federal workers’ compensation rules. Weighting: Medium Link

/

MK-Ultra Survivors

Good interview with Dr Engel, Cathy, Max, & Lynne as an alternative to Congressional testimony.

Congress Isn’t Listening: MK-Ultra Survivors Reach out to Public with Testimony

We would like to do a similar video and include representation from Epstein survivors and Targeted Justice to show how it all fits together under “ULTRA”.

/

We have not tried this service, but are wondering if any TI’s have experience with them? Thanks to Keith.

https://www.attorney-shield.com

/

The Gavel - Tonight!



Attorney Ana Toledo

https://rumble.com/c/c-7713973

A Legal Podcast With Attorney Ana Toledo — Fridays At 8 PM EDT / 7 PM CDT

Latest legal and judicial developments for Targeted Individuals in our Quest for Freedom from government weaponization.

Join Ana as she brings you from Washington, D.C., the Truth Avalanche happening in our nation.

Please consider a donation:

https://www.givesendgo.com/Toledo

/