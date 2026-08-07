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Barbara Guillette's avatar
Barbara Guillette
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Yeah its good to see that statement MK ULTRA NEVER STOPPED ,WE AS TARGETS CAN VERBALIZE AND HAVE OTHER PIECES OF EVIDENCE. YOU CANT MAKE THIS SHIT UP.

As has been stated ; Half of American citizens can be paid to kill off the other half of American citizens and half and half etc. Until depopulation number is reached by Technocracy elite.

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